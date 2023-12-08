French influencer takes climate activism to the streets

STORY: This French influencer has turned to civil disobedience

to raise awareness about the climate crisis

"There's a good chance that when you see this video, I will have been in jail."

Camille Chaudron was arrested in Paris

while helping Derniere Renovation climate activists block the Concorde bridge

(Camille Chaudron, Climate activist)

"I am here to denounce the French government's climate inaction and to ask that there be a real thermal renovation plan for buildings that will be put in place, which is both a social, ecological and economical measure too."

For years, the 33-year-old pushed for eco-friendly lifestyles online

She now feels it's necessary to do more due to government inaction

"I want things to change and I also think that eco-anxiety comes not so much from the state of the environment as from seeing the inaction. In fact, we know (of the climate crisis) and nothing is happening, and it makes me go mad because I find it unfair and horrible, and absolutely not sustainable and bearable, so I need to act."