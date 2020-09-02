'French intelligence should be in the dock', Charlie Hebdo trial hears

Police officers stand guard outside Paris' courthouse, on September 2, 2020, on the opening day of the trial of 14 suspected accomplices in Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings - THOMAS COEX/AFP

French intelligence should be in the dock over failures to avert Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket terror attacks, a Paris court was controversially told on Wednesday, as 14 people stood trial over the killings five years after they rocked France.

The three days of murders that started on January 7, 2015 sparked a spate of Islamist attacks on French soil, some home-grown, some masterminded from abroad, that have since claimed more than 250 lives.

Security was tight security and emotions high as eleven of the suspects appeared in the courtroom, facing charges of conspiracy in a terrorist act or association with a terror group.

Three others, including the wife of one of the gunmen, fled to Islamic State-held territory in Syria days before the attacks and are being tried in absentia.

Among the civil plaintiffs in the room was Charlie Hebdo editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau, who survived the attack on its Paris offices in which brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi killed 12. They had sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda.

Chief editor of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo Laurent Sourisseau, known as Riss, at the Paris courthouse - Charles Platiau/REUTERS

Also present was Malian-born Lassana Bathily, hailed a hero and granted French nationality for saving several customers at the Hyper Cacher store just East of Paris after gunman Amédy Coulibaly stormed the supermarket and took customers hostage, killing four. Coulibaly also killed a policewoman. He had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State.

The trial got off to a controversial start after one defence lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, who has previously represented the convicted terrorist Carlos The Jackal, complained the case was “unjust”.

“I sympathise with the suffering of all victims, which is irreparable and definitive,” she said. “But it could have been avoided if intelligence and surveillance services had done their job properly."

The attacks were seen as a huge security failure at the time. French authorities ended a phone tap on one of the Kouachi brothers a few months before they stormed the editorial offices. At least one had trained with al-Qaeda in Yemen and been convicted of an earlier terrorism offence.

"The government failed," said Ms Coutant-Peyre.

Lawyers for civil plaintiffs s slammed the remarks as an “indecent” and “odious” attempt to deflect blame.

Defence lawyers also argued that it was against their clients’ rights to testify with compulsory masks on, saying: “You are going to judge a man whose face you cannot see.”

The presiding magistrate promised to seek a solution before launching into a three-hour reading of the indictment. It began with an account of how the Kouachi brothers had shot their victims, including several well-known cartoonists, "at point-blank range".

There was no doubt, he went on, that the attacks were "synchronised", citing text messages between the killers.

Charlie Hebdo, whose anti-clerical satire saw it branded a beacon of free speech in staunchly secularist France, marked the trial's opening by republishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that had stoked fury in the Muslim world.

The front page of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is seen at a newspapers kiosk in Paris on the opening day of the trial of the January 2015 Paris attacks - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN /Reuters

Egypt's highest Muslim authority Al-Azhar on Wednesday condemned the decision, calling it a “criminal act” that “embeds hate speech further and inflames the emotions of faithful followers of religions.” Pakistan’s foreign ministry did likewise.

But the paper’s lawyer Richard Malka, said while entering court: ”That’s the essence of the Charlie Hebdo spirit: It's refusing to give up our freedoms, our laughter, and even our blasphemy.

"Don't be afraid, neither of terrorism, nor of freedom.”

“Still Charlie,” tweeted French prime minister Jean Castex. French President Emmanuel Macron also defended the "freedom to blaspheme" while paying tribute to the victims of the attack.

Some 150 experts and witnesses will be heard over the next two and a half months. Only twelve French trials have previously been filmed for state archives, including that of Klaus Barbie. This is the first terrorism trial to be recorded.

While all three assailants are dead, prosecutors and civil plaintiff lawyers denied those in the dock were bit-parts.

Samia Maktouf, a lawyer for one of the attack survivors, said: "They are not second fiddles, they are full accomplices. You know, when you provide a weapon it's not to go and party."

Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, lawyer for one of the defendant Ali Riza Polat at the January 2015 Paris attacks trial - CHARLES PLATIAU/REUTERS

Three of the defendants are being tried in absentia. They include Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's girlfriend and two brothers, Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, all of whom fled for IS-controlled areas in Syria just days before the attacks.

The Belhoucine brothers were reportedly killed while fighting alongside IS, while French officials suspect Boumedienne is on the run in Syria. BFMTV cited a police source as saying she had remarried a foreigner and was spotted last winter.

The only person in the courtroom facing a life sentence is Ali Riza Polat, accused of serving as the link between the Kouachi brothers and Coulibaly. He played a key role securing phone lines, checking the price of explosives and ammunition, and travelling with Coulibaly to Belgium.

Patrick Klugman, a lawyer for the hostages at the supermarket, said he regretted that the outpouring of support after the Charlie Hebdo killings was not matched by a similar outrage over the anti-Semitic nature of the attacks.

"I want to raise a word, a word that has disappeared from this procedure: anti-Semitism,” he said.