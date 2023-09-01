French jet-skiers shot dead by Algerian coastguard

Relatives carry body of Bilal Kissi, shot dead by the Algerian coastguard, during his funeral in the city of Saidia in northeastern Morocco - AFP

Algerian coastguards shot dead two French holidaymakers who had jet skied into the country’s waters from Morocco.

The dead tourists were in a party of four French-Moroccan dual nationals who strayed across the long closed border near the popular beach resort of Saidia, local media said.

A third member of the party was wounded and arrested and put before a prosecutor.

Mohamed Kissi, the only of the four to make it back to Morocco, said the party had got lost, but carried on until they found themselves in Algeria.

He told one local news agency: “We were low on gas for the water scooters and were drifting. In the darkness, we found ourselves in Algerian waters.”

The 1250-mile frontier between the North African neighbours has been closed for nearly 30 years and the two nations have a long running dispute over the Western Sahara.

Mr Kissi said his brother Bilal Kissi had been shot dead.

He said: “We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came towards us” and those on board “fired at us”, he said.

“Thank God I wasn’t hit but they killed my brother and my friend,” he added.

He denied the group had tried to escape when they were discovered by the coastguard, saying his brother had tried talking to officials before he was shot.

“They arrested my other friend. Five bullets hit my brother and my friend. My other friend was hit by a bullet.”

Mourners attend the funeral of Bilal Kissi, shot dead with Abdelali Merchouer, after taking a wrong turn off the beach resort of Saidia - AFP

The other victim was named as Abdelali Merchouer and the arrested man named as Smail Snabe.

Mr Kissi said after the shooting he then tried to swim back to Saidia and was eventually picked up by the Moroccan navy.

Paris confirmed only one of its nationals was dead, saying another of its citizens was jailed in “an incident involving several of our nationals”.

A cousin of Bilal Kissi recorded a video calling for the return of his body.

He said: “These young people weren’t involved in drugs and they hadn’t stolen anything. They are of good standing and were only here on a family holiday” from France where they worked, the cousin said.

“One [of those who died] left two children, the other a daughter,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Algeria, but Moroccan prosecutors said they had opened a case.

There is no legal trade between the neighbours and the long desert border remains tightly shut.

Algeria backs the Polisario Front, which is fighting for Western Sahara’s independence from Morocco.

