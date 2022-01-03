"We will not yield," French lawmaker says after death threats over COVID vaccine pass

French LREM Member of Parliament Yael Braun-Pivet speaks during a debate about the state of health emergency bill at the National Assembly in Paris
Ingrid Melander
·2 min read

By Ingrid Melander

PARIS (Reuters) -French lawmakers said on Monday they would not be cowed by death threats that dozens of them received over a bill that will require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train.

The new law, which would remove the option of showing a negative test result instead of having the jabs, has the backing of most parties and is almost certain to be passed by the lower house in a vote late on Monday or early Tuesday.

But the proposed tightening of the rules has caused an upsurge of anger among anti-vaxxers, with some lawmakers saying they have been subject to aggression including vandalism of property and violent threats.

"We will not yield," lawmaker Yael Braun-Pivet told parliament, referring to death threats which she said lawmakers of all political stripes had received. "It's our democracy that is at stake."

The vaccine pass is aimed at saving lives, Health Minister Oliver Veran said, lambasting the "selfishness" of those who oppose immunisations and saying that death threats against lawmakers will not go unpunished.

Last week, the garage of a ruling party lawmaker was set on fire https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/french-lawmakers-residence-attacked-suspected-anti-vaccination-protest-2021-12-30, with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters scrawled on an adjacent wall.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said police will strengthen protections for lawmakers after several, including Barbara Bessot Ballot, of ruling party La Republique en Marche, also went public with death threats.

Bessot Ballot https://twitter.com/B_BessotBallot/status/1476511331163463681?s=20 said 52 lawmakers had received messages threatening to kill them for "attacking our freedom", adding on Twitter: "Those death threats are unacceptable."

France has traditionally had more vaccine sceptics than many of its neighbours, but has one of the EU's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, at nearly 90% of those aged 12 and over.

For months, people have had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at many public venues.

But as infections with the Delta and Omicron variants surge, the government has decided to drop the negative test option.

It aims for the vaccine pass to enter into force in mid-January following approval by both houses of parliament.

A protest will be held in front of parliament at 5 p.m., as the debate takes place inside.

France saw large crowds rally against the health pass when it was introduced in the summer, but attendance at the weekend rallies dwindled as acceptance of the vaccine rose.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa parliament: Man arrested over massive fire

    Police in Cape Town say a man faces several charges over the fire and will appear in court on Tuesday.

  • Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon schools go to remote instruction after holiday recess

    Schools are concerned about potential staff shortages if teachers and others catch the highly contagious, if less dangerous, Omicron variant.

  • Fort Myers man facing homicide charges in fatal New Years Day shooting in Cape Coral

    Officers found a gunshot victim and arrested Trace Thomas McDowell, 24, later charging him with second degree homicide.

  • Trump endorses Republican Rep. Mary Miller over incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis in GOP primary against wishes of party leaders

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged Trump to support Miller's campaign, whereas Kevin McCarthy asked the former president to stay out of the race, per CNN.

  • The Wild Idea to End Droughts by Triggering Artificial Rain

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyChina is notorious for having some of the worst air pollution in the world. Images of dense, miasmic smog engulfing its most polluted cities are a common sight. The country has made significant progress in combating air pollution, but it remains a problem in many areas.In light of these pollution concerns, it was reported earlier this month by the South China Morning Post that the Chinese government had used a weather modification techni

  • Letters to the editor: The issue with CRT; guns aren't the problem

    Letters include why Critical Race Theory isn't need; and why guns don't intensify crime.

  • COVID-19 vaccine mandate blocked for Head Start Program

    Teachers in the Head Start early education program cannot be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Omicron sends Atlanta students back to virtual classrooms

    Metro Atlanta students will begin the spring 2022 semester remotely amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. School systems in Atlanta, Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton will start the semester this week with virtual learning due to high community transmission of COVID-19 in their counties. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a news release that starting the second semester virtually gives anyone who

  • Kim Jong-un touts domestic agenda as North Korea faces food shortage

    Kim Jong-un touts domestic agenda as North Korea faces food shortage

  • Consumer Demand Remains Strong Even as Covid Cases Rise. That’s Good News.

    U.S. consumer demand remains strong, even if rising Covid case counts have curtailed economic activity. This bodes well for the post-Covid recovery.

  • Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

    Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones."

  • Washington archbishop whose archdiocese sued over pandemic restrictions tests positive for COVID-19

    CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated the date of the D.C. archdiocese's lawsuit over COVID-19 restrictions. The archbishop of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "This morning, as part of my regular pandemic routine, I took a rapid antigen test given by a lab-technician, and I tested positive for COVID-19," Cardinal Wilton Gregory said in a statement....

  • New year with new COVID variant has Kansas doctors afraid, hospitals full: 'My crystal ball is ugly'

    Kansas health care workers were hopeful a year ago when vaccines meant a possible end to the COVID pandemic. Now, omicron and delta bring a new surge.

  • When teaching about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, NC educators walk a fine line

    As the one-year anniversary approaches of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, North Carolina teachers are struggling to place the event within the narrative of American history.

  • Election-Fraud Stars Vow to Stab Each Other—‘With the Truth’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/YoutubeInventor Jovan Pulitzer is a pillar of the MAGA election-fraud movement. His theories were integrated into the Arizona audit and a pro-coup PowerPoint presentation that reached Donald Trump’s chief of staff.But last week, Trumpworld’s genius inventor prank-called one of his haters by posing as a restaurant employee clarifying an order for a “cock sandwich.”“I have a text order on our system for a cock sandwich,” Pulitzer told the man’s

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Dramatic" Warning

    The COVID-19 pandemic just entered its third year. Dec. 31 marked the two-year anniversary of reports of a mysterious pneumonia in Wuhan, China. "Unfortunately I think we still have, at our own peril, underestimated the impact of this virus and what it can do," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Noting that "we've still got a ways to go with this

  • Column: There were no vaccines when COVID-19 took my wife from me. Now there are

    Ken Beckley, who lost his wife to COVID, doesn't understand why people won't help protect others by getting vaccinated.

  • Live updates: South Korea records 1st omicron variant death

    South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. A total of 21 people in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 — three of them with the omicron variant — since the first case was reported there on Dec. 24.

  • The "Big Lie" and the dangers of denying election results

    Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to "find" enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.

  • Pete Kmet looks back on 30 years of civic service to Tumwater

    Kmet was elected the 42nd mayor of Tumwater in 2009.