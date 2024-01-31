French lawmakers vote to enshrine abortion rights in constitution

France's National Assembly has overwhelmingly approved an historic bill that would enshrine a woman's right to abortion as a “guaranteed freedom” in the constitution.

The measure became a priority for President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in the United States in 2022.

The bill passed by a vote of 493 to 30, with nearly all members of Macron's minority centrist coalition and left-wing opposition parties in favour.

"Tonight, the National Assembly and the government did not miss their rendezvous with women's history," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal hailed the vote as “a great victory for women’s rights,” while Gender Equality Minister Aurore Bergé said France was making history.

“We have a duty to press on. For our mothers who fought. For our daughters, so that they never have to fight again,” Bergé wrote on X.

Long road

Abortion in France was decriminalised under a 1975 law, but there is nothing in the constitution that would guarantee abortion rights.

Despite the bill's passage in the lower house, it is not yet guaranteed to become law. It must now move to the Senate – where it faces resistance from the conservative Republicans and the far-right National Rally.

The government chose the term “guaranteed freedom” to thread a needle between the lower house, which earlier voted to enshrine the “right” to an abortion, and the Senate, which so far has approved only “freedom” for abortion.

The move would make France the first country in the world to include abortion rights in its constitution.



