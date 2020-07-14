The French are leaving Miami amid COVID restaurant closures and international student ban

Miami has long been a hub for young aspiring French entrepreneurs and chefs looking to invest in their futures.

But the U.S. travel ban on international students and restaurant closures in Miami-Dade are driving them back to France, according to the French Consulate in Miami.

“My fellow (French) citizens are desperate... People invested in this country, in Miami, and now they are not able to work here and (students could be unable to) reenter the country,” said Laurent Gallissot, Consul General of France in Miami.

On Tuesday’s Bastille Day — a French holiday that commemorates when Parisians stormed the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, releasing seven prisoners and giving rise to the French Revolution – Gallissot said the French Consulate is focused on outreach to those most impacted by the pandemic.

The consulate recently founded the Florida French Relief Association — or Entraide Floridienne in French — which provides French-born and French-affiliated people in the state with access to affordable healthcare, psychosocial and administrative services and financial relief when available.

The newly inaugurated French Tech Miami initiative, a global network of startups, investors and policymakers three years in the making, is also offering support to young French people working and studying in the greater Miami area.

But Gaulissot said the consulate will not be able to keep French people from leaving South Florida unless local governments and the Trump administration recognize their contributions.

In 2019, French companies were among the top three foreign job creators in Florida, employing more than 30,000 people. France also traded more than $4 billion in goods and services with Florida last year and contributed nearly 1 out of 10 new foreign investments into Florida’s businesses over the past 10 years, according to the consulate.

By contrast, Florida’s largest trading partner, Brazil, accounted for $21 billion in trade in 2019, according to Enterprise Florida.

The French Consulate in Miami estimates there are about 35,000 French citizens in Florida, with more than 10,000 French-born people and nearly 70,000 people of French heritage among Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to Census data.

Many of them, Gaulissot said, came to South Florida to study here or work in the hospitality industry, and are now facing an uncertain future.

With a surge of COVID-19 cases hitting Florida since the state began reopening in May, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez banned indoor dining for the second time in the county Wednesday, setting further financial strain on an industry that faced a 60 percent decline in sales in May.

Meanwhile, on July 6, a new federal immigration advisory struck international college students, threatening to deport more than 10,000 students in South Florida.

Since January, the number of student visas issued by the U.S. government to French students has declined by more than 70 percent compared to last year, according to monthly data by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs.

In April and May, no visas were issued to French students, while in 2018 and 2019 more than 500 visas of the approximate annual 5,000 were issued in those months, according to the data.

The data show that the number of visas issued to French students has been declining steadily since Trump took office because of increased scrutiny on internationals and higher student application fees, according to a PRI investigation.