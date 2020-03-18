French Lions ad festival postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - The French Lions advertising festival in Cannes that was scheduled for the end of June has been postponed to the end of October due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

"We have worked with the City of Cannes to make sure that the move from June to October is a smooth transition for everyone," organisers said in a statement.

Many major events have been cancelled or postponed in France since the coronavirus began spreading.

The French Open tennis tournament, which was due to be held from May 24-June 7, will be staged from Sept. 20-Oct 4.

France put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday, in an unprecedented act during peacetime.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)