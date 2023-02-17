French Luxury Goods Label Hermes Posts 23% Revenue Growth in Q4

  • Hermès International SA (OTC: HESAF) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue of €2.99 billion, an increase of 26% at current exchange rates and 23% at constant exchange rates.

  • Ready-to-wear and accessories led the revenue growth by garnering a 29.7% jump, followed by a 25.3% increase in Leather Goods and Saddlery, at constant exchange rates.

  • The company said it created 2,100 new jobs in FY22.

  • At the General Meeting to be held on April 20, 2023, the company plans to make a dividend proposal of €13.00 per share.

  • The €3.50 interim dividend, paid on February 22, 2023, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting.

  • Hermès posts a 38% increase in net profit for FY22 to €3.4 billion.

  • Outlook: In the medium term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

  • "In 2022, Hermès had an exceptional year thanks notably to the good performance of its international markets," said Executive Chairman Axel Dumas.

  • Price Action: HESAF shares closed higher by 0.13% at $1,844.40 on Thursday.

