This French luxury tour company has planned multi-day around-the-world 'air cruises' using an Airbus A340 with lie-flat seats. Tickets start at $75,000.
Luxury tour operator Safrans du Monde unveiled the Airbus A340 that will be used for its upcoming world tours.
The private jet will charter groups of 100 people in lie-flat beds to places like Brazil, Israel, and New Zealand.
The all-inclusive itinerary boasts gourmet food onboard the plane and 5-star hotels during stopovers.
French luxury tour operator Safrans du Monde offers deep-pocket adventures a unique way to travel.
Using a chartered passenger jet, the company operates multi-day "air cruises" that take travelers around the world in an all-inclusive itinerary.
The tours include the private flights, 5-star hotels during stopovers, three meals a day, and excursions in each city.
Currently, there are two trips posted on the company's website: the 22-day World Tour Grands Classiques, which visits places in South America, Australia, and Asia…
…and the 24-day World Tour Special Edition, which treks to Mexico, New Zealand, and Israel, among other countries.
A Safrans du Monde spokesperson told Insider that reservations have been "booming" for two weeks and the company is "confident that the plane will be filled in no time, as every year."
Prices range from $75,000 to $122,000 per person, with two fare options available — Club Safrans and Première Safrans.
Both include the fancy hotels and meals, but Première comes with added perks, like "first class" service on the A340, extra excursions, and "grand luxury" accommodations.
Because everything is pre-planned, guests just need to show up — no worrying about where to stay, what to eat, or what to do.
The most convenient part is the chartered plane, which is leased from aircraft operators. For example, Safran du Monde rented from Portuguese charter company Hi Fly in November 2016...
…and from Air Belgium in October 2019. Both operated an A340.
Meanwhile, French boutique airline La Compagnie provided its 76-seater all-business class Airbus A321neo in 2021, 2022, and most recently on the "Grand Tour of the Americas" trip that departed on April 26, 2023.
For the two upcoming trips, the plane will be rented from Maltese private charter airline AirX Charter, Safrans du Monde confirmed to Insider. Take a look inside the massive A340-300 — aptly nicknamed, BIG.
The VIP A340 entered the AirX fleet in 2016 after flying for SriLankan Airlines for 13 years...
...and it has been used for other high-dollar missions like flying from London to Barbados during the pandemic for $10,000 per roundtrip ticket
According to Safrans du Monde, the plane is equipped with 100 business class seats in a 2x2x2 configuration — perfect for duos traveling together.
There is no economy section, though the aircraft is big enough to accommodate up to 440 people in a high-density passenger configuration.
The seat is plush and comfortable, but there is one downfall.
While most passengers will have direct-aisle access, those by the window will have to step over their neighbor when the bed is fully flat.
Granted, there's about six and a half feet of space between each set of seats, so there is some wiggle room to maneuver around without disturbing a sleeping neighbor.
In addition to lie-flat beds, the comfortable loungers come with the regular bells and whistles of business class, including reading lights and linens…
…an adjustable headrest and a legrest…
…big tray tables, cupholders, and storage space…
...a universal power outlet and a USB port...
…gourmet food and alcoholic beverages, like local wines...
…and a privacy divider.
Moreover, Safrans du Monde says passengers will be given an "entertainment system" to use during the flight. A company spokesperson told Insider this will be a tablet with noise-reduction headphones — not a seatback TV.
There is also a lounge area with two couches in the back of the jet for socializing and sipping on Champagne.
"We can have a real conversation sitting on the sofa, having a drink," Safrans du Monde CEO Guy Bigiaoui in an April video tour of the jet.
The daytime flights typically range from four to eight hours, but the longest is the 13-hour trek from Paris to Mexico City on the Special Edition tour.
While there are pre-planned itineraries available to book, customers can also plan a trip wherever they want to go First Officer Bernhard, who flies the A340, said in the April video tour.
In fact, Safrans du Monde can build tailor-made trips from scratch thanks to its small team of travel specialists: "We can go to any place in the world," Bernhard said.
In the same video, Bigiaoui explained the crew is used to working with "super VIP" individuals, like head of states, sports teams, and orchestras, so they are trained for a high level of customer service.
"At the end of this trip you will remember your seat, you will remember all of the good times you had in this aircraft," Bigiaoui said.
Safrans du Monde is not the only tour company flying wealthy travelers around the world on an A340.
Luxury tour operator White Desert uses a leased A340 to transport people from South Africa to the remote continent of Antarctica.
Prices start at $14,500 per person for a one-day excursion, with overnight tours at Antarctic camps costing upwards of $104,000.
