French media say that when traveling abroad, Putin is followed by attendant who collects his excreta

Vladimir Putin

Read also: Why are European leaders so eager to help Putin save face?

The journalists found indirect evidence about the work done by the “special” bodyguard back in 2019, when Putin visited Saudi Arabia. The same person accompanied Putin on bathroom visits during a visit to France.

The report suggests that this agent collects the excreta of the Russian leader in special bags, which are then packed into briefcases and dispatched to Russia.

This is done presumably so that nobody can get information about Putin’s health.

Over the past couple months, there have been allegations in media reports that Putin has cancer.

In late April, the UK newspaper the Sun wrote that Putin is soon to undergo surgery to treat an oncological condition. Citing an anonymous Kremlin-adjacent oligarch, New Lines Magazine made a similar in May.

Read also: Why is the Russian dictator so obsessed with Ukraine?

According to former MI-6 officer Christopher Steele, Putin is indeed seriously ill, but the nature of his condition is unclear.

Oliver Stone, who made a very flattering propaganda film about Putin, also said that the dictator has cancer.

NV asked an expert neurologist Olkesandra Shcherbet about what we can tell about Putin’s health, based on his public appearances.

Shcherbet noted Putin’s face visibly regularly swells up.

Read also: A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

“First of all, it could very well be the case that he has some kind of oncological condition,” said Shcherbet.

“We don’t know exactly what is – some claim it’s thyroid, others say it’s his colon – but it’s very possible that he’s on steroids that suppress immune reaction to certain kinds of cancer treatments.”