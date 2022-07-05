French MEP asks regulator to review Binance approval, cites Reuters report

Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris
Angus Berwick and Tom Wilson
·2 min read

By Angus Berwick and Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - A French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) urged France's market regulator to review its decision to register the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, citing a recent Reuters investigation into money laundering on the platform.

In a June 13 letter, Aurore Lalucq, also a member of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, asked the AMF regulator to justify its "incomprehensible" decision to register a Binance unit as a digital assets service provider.

As a basis for her concerns, Lalucq cited a statement from Britain's financial regulator last year which said Binance was "not capable of being effectively supervised", and the Reuters report, published in June, which found Binance served as a conduit for the laundering of at least $2.35 billion in illicit funds.

Binance said at the time it did not consider Reuters' calculation to be accurate and it was building "the most sophisticated cyber forensics team on the planet".

Asked about the letter, Lalucq told Reuters that the crypto sector needed more regulation to prevent it being used for "criminal practices". She said the AMF promptly replied to her, but did not detail how it did so. The AMF declined to comment. Binance did not respond to requests for comment.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in May hailed the French registration as a "milestone achievement", saying it was its first to provide digital asset services in Europe. Binance has said it wants to open a regional headquarters in France.

Since Binance's 2017 launch in Shanghai, over a dozen financial regulators have issued warnings about the crypto giant, ranging from its anti-money laundering compliance and consumer risks to how it was operating without a licence.

A Reuters article in January found Binance withheld information from regulators while saying it welcomed oversight. Binance said in response it was driving industry standards higher.

In her letter to the AMF's chairman, Lalucq questioned what the criteria for Binance's acceptance were and whether it was possible to withdraw its registration "in the event of serious and proven breaches". The Financial Times previously reported her letter.

Lalucq noted that many other regulators had refused to give any registration or approval to Binance. The AMF's decision had given Binance "a guarantee of respectability", she said.

(Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes!

    A summery fruit salad and spicy pork tenderloin might not seem the most natural pairing — until you consider the precedents of pork chops with apple sauce and Italian prosciutto with melon. Heat the oven to 450°F with a rack in the middle position.

  • Wallkill police investigate 8-year-old child's drowning in backyard pool

    Town of Wallkill police are investigating the drowning of an 8-year-old child Sunday on Fair Oaks Road.

  • Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to […] The post Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Binance Chief Says Massive Hack Detected in Asia. There May Be Trouble in China.

    Changpeng Zhao said Binance's threat intelligence detected one billion resident records for sale on dark web.

  • Hacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police

    A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000. "Databases contain information on 1 Billion Chinese national residents and several billion case records, including: name, address, birthplace, national ID number, mobile number, all crime/case details."

  • European Union passes landmark laws to rein in big tech

    The Digital Services and Markets Acts are designed to promote fair competition, tackle hate speech and prevent abuse of targeted advertising.

  • Browser cookies make people more cautious online, study finds

    Cookie notifications become a ubiquitous aspect of online life. Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty ImagesWebsite cookies are online surveillance tools, and the commercial and government entities that use them would prefer people not read those notifications too closely. People who do read the notifications carefully will find that they have the option to say no to some or all cookies. The problem is, without careful attention those notifications become an annoyance and a subtle r

  • Cheri Bustos: Everyone deserves affordable, high-speed internet access

    For many of the hard-working families I serve in Congress, high-speed internet simply wasn’t available.

  • Rising threats spark US scramble for cyber workers

    The federal government and private sector are facing increasing pressure to fill key cyber roles as high-profile attacks and international threats rattle various U.S. sectors. Workforce shortages have been a long-running issue in cyber, but they have taken on renewed importance amid rising Russian threats stemming from the war in Ukraine. “It’s an issue that…