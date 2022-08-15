French military: Last group of soldiers has left Mali

·2 min read

NICE, France (AP) — The last French army unit left Mali on Monday, according to a statement from the French military, nine years after Paris sent troops to the West African country to help drive Islamic extremists from power.

France's armed forces completed their withdrawal from Mali six months after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his plan to pull out of the country following tensions with the ruling junta.

Tensions have also grown over the past year between Mali, its African neighbors and the European Union after Mali's transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to deploy on its territory.

The last contingent of French soldiers of the so-called Barkhane Force present on Malian territory crossed into neighboring Niger on Monday afternoon, the French military said. They were based in Gao in northern Mali, a region plagued with jihadi violence.

France had about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali, in February when Macron announced the withdrawal. With French army units out of Mali, “the Barkhane force has been reorganized outside the country,” the French army statement said Monday, adding that the "major logistic challenge has been met in an orderly and safe way, in coordination with all its partners.”

Macron has previously said that the “heart” of the French operation will be moved to Niger, especially in the region bordering Burkina Faso. The so-called Barkhane force is also involved in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauretania.

French forces have been active in Mali since 2013, when they intervened to oust Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies. An August 2020 coup led by Col. Assimi Goita grabbed power in Mali. Goita carried out a second coup by dismissing the civilian leaders in Mali’s transitional government and putting himself in charge last year.

Following Macron’s military withdrawal announcement in February, European leaders also said that an EU-led military task force known as Takuba is also pulling out of Mali. They criticized the Malian junta for hiring the Wagner Group, which the EU accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in Africa.

Macron and other European leaders have repeatedly said the military withdrawals from Mali will not result in abandonment of the people in the Sahel region in their fight against Islamic extremists.

After leaving Mali, “the French armed forces continue to fight terrorism in the Sahel, in close coordination with our African and international partners,” the French army’s statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Disability Network: Residents struggling with disabilities deserve a seat at the table

    According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people with disabilities make as little as $0.66 for every dollar someone without a disability earns.

  • Never Take This Medication at Night, Say Doctors

    Is your medication interfering with your sleep? "Certain medications have the potential to affect a person's sleep," says Dr. Michael Breus. "Some drugs help people sleep better. However, many medications, from cold and flu remedies to cancer treatments, can cause insomnia, making it hard to fall or stay asleep." Always consult with your doctor before making any changes to medication. Here are five medications that can interfere with sleep. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Supplements That are "Not Worth It," Says Pharmacist

    Millions of Americans take a dietary supplement daily to improve overall health but do they really work? Many experts believe the best way to get essential nutrients is through diet, including Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He says, "Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will ke

  • Ukrainian MP defends General Marchenko against ‘jealous’ criticism from Defense Ministry

    A Ukrainian MP has defended an army general who drew flack from the Defense Ministry for allegedly revealing Ukrainian military secrets in recent media interviews.

  • Monkeypox Patient's Roommate Ordered Into Quarantine in Germany

    Although the roommate is vaccinated, the monkeypox vaccine isn't recognized in the European Union.

  • DUI suspect runs stop sign, kills 49-year-old man on a scooter, Texas police say

    The 49-year-old man was thrown onto a pickup truck stopped at the intersection, police said.

  • This Supplement You're Taking for Your Bones Doesn't Work, New Study Reveals

    Right now, more than one-third of Americans take at least one dietary supplement, and 30 percent of seniors take four or more, according to Penn Medicine. Yet experts have long cast doubt on the efficacy of certain supplements that they say fall short of their promised benefits. Now, a new study has taken aim at one especially popular supplement, which has long been touted to strengthen your bones. The researchers warn that this supplement comes with no such benefit—even if you are considered de

  • 7 Bizarre Rules That Chick-fil-A Employees Have to Follow

    It's no secret that Chick-fil-A excels at customer service. The chain has topped the American Consumer Satisfaction Index for an incredible seven years in a row, outpacing the industry average back in 2021 by a full five points.But being the industry leader in customer satisfaction isn't easy. From its strict "Closed on Sunday" policy to its careful vetting of store operators (by one estimate, it's 30 times more difficult to become a Chick-fil-A franchisee than it is to get into Harvard), the ch

  • Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt

    At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said Monday. The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling. Regional officials said at least three people died and another 13 were wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in the Donetsk region during the last 24 hours.

  • Egypt church fire kills at least 40: sources

    STORY: Scores of people have been killed in an electrical fire that broke out at a Coptic church in Egypt, with many more wounded.That's according to two security sources in the country.The fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, near Cairo. It's said that 5,000 people were gathered for Sunday Mass when it happened. Most of those killed were children, the sources said, and the fire blocked an entrance to the church causing a stampede.Electrical fires of this nature aren't rare in Egypt. In 2020, for example, at least seven were killed when fire hit a hospital treating COVID patients.

  • How al Qaeda Is Regrouping Under Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

    A year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, experts say there are signs their rule is allowing al Qaeda to stage a comeback in the country. WSJ’s Shelby Holliday takes a look at what that could mean for the global war on terror and vulnerable targets around the world. Photo composite: Ksenia Shaikhutdinova

  • Murder trial in Indiana Grace Ross killing moves forward; procedural hurdles cleared

    Judge Jeffrey Sanford denied Anthony Hutchens' request to dismiss the murder case.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Discover: 7...

  • Army veteran sentenced to prison for disability fraud committed in St. Lucie County

    Vet Zachary Barton’s 80% disability rating was increased to 100% after he applied for additional benefits by claiming he was unable to maintain a job

  • Over 13,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Pizza Is Being Recalled Because of a Serious Contamination

    If you're headed to the grocery store to pick up a frozen pizza, you should be cautious as one popular food manufacturer has just announced there may be additional toppings on one of its products you're not going to want to eat. RELATED: 5 Non-Dairy Milks To Leave on Grocery Store Shelves Right NowHome Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,099 pounds of its Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza due to metal pieces being found in the product. The problem was first noticed w

  • Guerrero: In a 'Latinas First' strategy, everyone wins

    Investments in Latinas' leadership pay off for society as a whole, because they tend to bring others along when they make progress.

  • As jury selection set to begin, R. Kelly’s attorney wants any who’ve seen ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docu-series removed from pool

    CHICAGO — A number of last-minute issues are already hanging over R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago as jury selection gets underway on Monday, including a request by Kelly’s attorney over the weekend to dismiss potential jurors who have seen the popular Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.” In a motion filed Sunday, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote that the potential pitfalls ...

  • Global Citizen concert lineup announced

    The lineup in Central Park includes Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Maneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalia, with more to be announced.

  • Bears LB Roquan Smith lands at No. 84 on Top 100 Players of 2022

    Bears LB Roquan Smith checked in at No. 84 on the Top 100 Players of 2022, which feels like too low a ranking.

  • Man torched car after it was involved in fatal hit-and-run, Florida police say

    A woman was driving the car when it hit and killed a man walking his dog, according to Florida police.