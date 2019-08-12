French minister demands investigation into Epstein's activities in France

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Marlene Schiappa, France's gender equality minister, called on Monday for an investigation into the activities in France of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced U.S. financier found dead in an apparent suicide.

"The American investigation has highlighted ties with France. It therefore seems fundamental to us, and for the victims, that an investigation should be opened in France so that all the light is shed on this matter," Schiappa said in a statement.

Epstein was found dead on Saturday after an apparent suicide in the New York jail cell where he was being held on sex-trafficking charges. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough)

    Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police ban

    Hong Kong protesters readied to take to the streets again on Sunday, defying a police ban on marches in the Chinese-controlled territory and continuing a restive weekend of demonstrations which saw police fire teargas overnight. Anti-government protests were planned in different locations in the Asian financial hub, including one at the city's international airport for a third day. Increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis for decades, posing a serious challenge to the central government in Beijing who has taken an increasingly tough line on the protests.

    Man jailed for saying AOC ‘should be shot’ tells police he’s ‘very proud’ he did it

    An Ohio man charged after writing on Facebook that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "should be shot" told police he was "very proud" that he did it. Timothy James Ireland, 41, was indicted in Toledo for making interstate threats against AOC in addition to separate counts of being a felon and fugitive in possession of a firearm, the US attorney's office in Ohio announced on Friday. Related Video: 2 Louisiana Officers Fired Over Post Suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Shot Officials say a concerned citizen reached out to U.S. Capitol Police on July 23 to warn of the threatening Facebook post, which they later confirmed was written by Ireland.

    US military says service member dead in Iraq mission

    The US military said Saturday that an American service member died during an operation alongside Iraqi security personnel in Nineveh province. "One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in... Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation," US Central Command said in a statement.

    Law enforcement officials capture an escaped Tennessee inmate

    The manhunt for an escaped Tennessee prison inmate has come to an end. Police captured the man after catching him on a home surveillance camera.

    The Polish village where no boys have been born for almost a decade

    It was during a competition for junior firefighters that somebody first noticed something unusual about the small Polish village of Miejsce Odrzanskie. No boys have been born in Miejsce Odrzanskie for almost a decade, while the village's women in the rural backwater of 300 souls have given birth to 12 girls. The world's media have descended on the village in the fields of south-west Poland not far from the Czech border to investigate the phenomenom.

    Biden Misdates 2018 Parkland Shooting in His Latest Blunder

    Biden told reporters in Iowa on Saturday that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” But when they visited Capitol Hill to talk with members of Congress, lawmakers were “basically cowering, not wanting to see them. The former vice president was making a point about the changing conversation around gun violence in this country, and how as more and more ordinary people are touched by mass shootings, they are more likely to call for action. An official with the Biden campaign said the former vice president was thinking of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he misspoke.

    Police are investigating a social media threat of the 'biggest mass shooting in modern American history' targeting Walmart stores in Missouri

    Authorities are investigating a mass shooting threat against Walmart stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Police Detective Robert Jorgenson told Business Insider in an interview Saturday. The threat was posted this week to Reddit by someone claiming to have two AR-15 semi-automatic weapons and 22 pipe bombs, according to a copy of the threat viewed by Business Insider. The Kansas City Police Department has assigned off-duty officers to local Walmart stores as the investigation continues.

    Republicans can find common ground on guns, Kellyanne Conway says

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday differences between Republicans are "all reconcilable" on gun control legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that strengthening background checks and so-called red flag laws "will be front and center" when addressing gun violence in the Senate after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left at least 32 people dead. But John Barrasso of Wyoming the No.

    Tanzanian police say 62 killed when siphoned tanker explodes

    DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) â€” A damaged tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it Saturday, killing at least 62 in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country. Tanzanian state broadcaster TBC, citing police figures, said at least 70 more people were injured during the explosion in the town of Morogoro, located about 120 miles (200 kilometers) from the economic hub of Dar es Salaam. Regional commissioner Steven Kebwe told the local Azam TV that many suffered serious burns.

    As Pakistan-India tensions flare, a child mistakes a bomb for a toy

    Deep in the mountains of the Neelum Valley, where a river separates Indian and Pakistani Kashmir, is the small village of Jabri, usually far enough away to avoid being hit by exchanges of fire between the countries' armies. That changed last month when Indian artillery shells hit the village and an unexploded device found its way into the hands of four-year-old Ayan Ali. "He found a bomb that looked like a toy and he brought it here," said Ali's uncle, Abdul Qayyum, pointing to their home.

    Andrew Yang breaks down in tears over gun violence as 2020 Democrats in Iowa call for action after El Paso shooting

    A week after two mass shootings left more than 30 dead, the issue of gun violence was unavoidable for Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair. As children zoomed down slides and munched on deep-fried Oreos, caucus goers still working out which Democratic candidates to support flocked to ask candidates how they might address the epidemic of shootings. Of the 14 candidates who attended a last-minute forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, it was Andrew Yang, a businessman and long-shot candidate, who stole the show.

    'They're being used': Hong Kong protests divide neighbourhoods

    Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters boast of a broad support base but their movement has divided some neighbourhoods, including Wong Tai Sin, where many police officers live. Poppy Chan, the wife of a police officer, was preparing dinner for her family when she heard the crash of a brick shattering the window of her third-floor apartment. Tear gas flooded the home she shares with her two young daughters, her husband, and a domestic worker, in a complex where many police live with their families.

    The 7 Best GPS Apps for Tackling the Outdoors

    While getting off the grid, your phone can still be a great tool to track where you've been and what's ahead. From Popular Mechanics

    Tens of thousands rally in Moscow in growing election protest

    tens of thousands of demonstrators turned out in Moscow Saturday to protest the refusal of authorities to allow a slate of independent candidates on the fall city council elections ballot. Unlike last Saturday's demonstration in front of Moscow city hall, this weekend's rally at Andrei Sakharov Square was authorized, although many people had to wait in long lines to go through security to reach the site. An arrest monitoring group said 70 people were arrested Saturday in St. Petersburg at an unsanctioned demonstration in support of the Moscow protests.

    Accused Sex Trafficker Steered $100K Payday to Bannon

    The emails between Nader and Broidy, sent in September and October 2017, involve arrangements for a conference on Qatar hosted by the Hudson Institute. Broidy, then seeking business from the government of the United Arab Emirates, was running a quiet public relations campaign designed to undermine the Qatari government's influence in Washington and with American Jewish leaders. He was particularly incensed that Nick Muzin, a former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz with deep ties to Jewish leaders, had signed on to lobby for the government of Qatar.

    Devastating photos show the damage of Typhoon Lekima, which left at least 44 people dead and forced 1 million to evacuate in China

    Typhoon Lekima made landfall in China on August 10, resulting in widespread blackouts and some damaged property. Ahead of the Lekima's arrival, 1 million people were evacuated from their homes and hundreds of flights were canceled across major airports in China. The typhoon also triggered landslides and flooding across several provinces as it moved up China's east coast over the weekend.

    Steve Scalise: Don’t blame Trump for mass shootings

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday called it “a very slippery slope” to blame President Donald Trump's rhetoric for deadly mass shootings in recent weeks. The Louisiana Republican said on CBS' “Face the Nation” that “there's no place” for attacks based on someone's ethnicity. But to try to assign blame to somebody else, I think, is a very slippery slope because the president's no more responsible for that shooting as your next guest, Bernie Sanders, is for my shooting,” said Scalise, who was shot in June 2017 during a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

    66 killed in floods, mudslides in southern India

    NEW DELHI (AP) â€” At least 66 people have died and some 360,000 have moved to relief camps following flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, a news report said Saturday. The Press Trust of India news agency, or PTI, quoted officials as saying that 42 people have died in Kerala since Thursday. Authorities have set up 1,111 relief camps with about 125,000 people.

    Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil

    Muslims from around the world hurled pebbles at a giant wall in a symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, the start of the riskiest part of the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds died in a crush four years ago. The kingdom stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, and organizing the world's largest annual Muslim gathering which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuries ago. Nearly 2-1/2 million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, have arrived for the five-day ritual, a religious duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

    Canada cable car cord severed in 'likely sabotage'

    Canadian police are investigating an apparent act of vandalism after a cord carrying cable cars was severed, sending all 30 of them crashing to the ground. The company said the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, north of Vancouver, was not operating at the time of the incident, and that no guests or staff members were injured. The attraction's manager told Canadian broadcaster CBC that maintenance on the line had been recently carried out “and it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope”.

    Call waiting: Kashmiris queue for two-minute phone access

    Outside a guarded government office in Indian Kashmir's main city, an interminable queue forms every day for a near-priceless opportunity: a two-minute phone call to the outside world. Residents of Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley have been starved of phone and internet use for a week as India snuffs out opposition to its military lockdown in the Himalayan region. Only two mobile phones with an outside line are on offer in the deputy commissioner's office, but so desperate are people to contact families in the rest of India and overseas that they come from across Srinagar and beyond to wait in line.

    Former Billionaire Eike Batista Released From Prison in Brazil

    Batista spent the night at his home, according to the press office of Rio de Janeiro's State penitentiary administration secretary. Batista was already serving a 30-year sentence and under house arrest after being convicted last year of paying $16.6 million to get government contracts. Brazil's Carwash probe started in 2014 and has resulted in convictions of high-profile politicians and business leaders including former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

    Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogues, LGBTQ bar

    A man who worked as a security guard quoted Adolf Hitler in an online discussion about multiculturalism, sketched in a journal his vision of a shooting attack on a downtown LGBTQ bar and plotted to firebomb a Las Vegas synagogue, according to federal authorities. Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested Thursday by an FBI-led anti-terrorism task force, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe on Friday ordered Climo to remain in federal custody pending an Aug. 23 court appearance on a federal firearms charge.

    TX Man And His 1993 Ford Mustang GT Reunited After 17 Years

    Ford and Hennessey Performance teamed up for the restoration. Apparently the years were not kind to the car, and it was in need of some repairs, but with this kind of a story, Ford Motor Company and Hennessey Performance teamed up to give this Mustang the ultimate homecoming. Ford donated parts such as a new engine and transmission, while Hennessey put in the hard work of restoring the car, which according to mySA.com would have cost around $200,000 for the 500 to 600 man-hours of labor.

    Probe of Michigan Police Officer's KKK Document May Lead to New Investigation of 2009 Shooting

    A prosecutor says an internal investigation of a white police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display will help determine whether there will be further review of the officer's 2009 fatal shooting of a black man.