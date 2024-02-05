This French oil giant’s green push is worth the wait for investors

The world may be trying to wean itself off fossil fuels, but that doesn’t mean that the shares of big oil and gas companies are necessarily bad investments.

While global oil production is only expected to grow slowly in the coming years, the continued rise in the world’s population – and its need for energy – underpins demand.

Shares in the world’s biggest oil producers, particularly those listed in Europe, meanwhile trade at exceptionally low valuations. That’s not been lost on top-performing “value” fund managers, who seek to buy shares when they are cheap and out of favour.

Europe’s big three oil and gas giants – BP, Shell and TotalEnergies – each boast strong backing from some of the top-performing 3pc of equity fund managers tracked by the financial publisher Citywire.

That results in their AAA ratings from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies on the basis of their backing by the world’s best fund managers.

These value-focused investors believe the oil giants’ strong cash flows, and the big dividend payouts and share buybacks that they fund, have been undervalued by the stock market.

But the investment case for these companies is about more than just squeezing out more and more cash from a slow-growing industry. Each of them is having to change the way they do business. While still drilling for oil, they are increasing their focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy, alongside technologies such as battery storage.

One of the best companies to exploit this theme is France’s Total Energies, which has set out its strategy to grow its LNG business and become a major player in developed and unregulated electricity markets.

LNG has come to the fore as a crucial source of reliable energy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By freezing gas and turning it into a liquid it can be carried in large tankers to anywhere in the world, where it is warmed up again and turned back into gas.

As a relatively clean fossil fuel, gas will play a key role in heating and powering homes and businesses as the world transitions to renewable energy. Its use in gas-fired power stations – which are able to generate electricity at short notice – can ensure that the lights stay on when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

Total is well placed to grow its LNG sales and benefits from being one of the few companies that has positioned itself across the whole gas supply chain. As well as getting gas out of the ground, it owns liquefaction and regasification terminals as well as a fleet of tankers to ship it to customers across the world.

Some investors have worried about the company’s LNG investments in Russia, but it is now gradually withdrawing from these. Without them it still has some very attractive LNG assets in the US and Qatar which have low costs and good profit potential.

A deeper concern is that there may be too much LNG hitting the market from the middle of this decade and not enough demand to absorb it. This could push down prices and reduce Total’s profits. That said, in the short term the need for secure sources of gas in Europe means that countries are likely to use LNG to keep their reserves topped up.

Total plans to use its gas supplies to build up its power generation business and is targeting a doubling of its output to 30 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030.

Its renewable energy plans are even more ambitious: Total is aiming to increase production to 100 TWh by 2030, from 20 TWh currently, by investing heavily in wind farms. In another green energy push, the company is adapting its refineries to produce green hydrogen and investing in battery storage technology.

Investors will have to wait for the LNG and renewable projects to contribute meaningfully enough to revenues that Total’s profits start growing again. But in the meantime the company is expected to generate lots of surplus cash flow. At least 40pc of this is expected to be spent on dividends and share buybacks.

“We think the market is underestimating its cashflow,” says top-performing fund manager Samantha Gleave, who holds the shares in her Liontrust European Dynamic fund. The fund is up 48pc over the past three years, compared to a 28pc market return.

“Total is able to self-fund growth on the ‘upstream’ [production] side but also the transition to renewable energy and return cash to shareholders.”

Total is only paying out a third of its profits in dividends and so has lots of scope to pay shareholders more. Dividends are expected to grow by 6pc to 8pc over the next three years. This underpins the income attractions of Total shares, which are forecast to yield 5.2pc over the next 12 months.

Arguably even more compelling is the valuation of Total’s shares versus its big American peers, such as Exxon and Chevron. Total trades on just seven times its forecast earnings for the next year, versus 11 and 12 times respectively for the US businesses.

That’s despite higher returns on its shareholders’ equity than both, faster production growth and the security of one of the industry’s lowest cash breakeven rates if oil and gas prices fall.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: EPA:TTE

Share price at close: €59.80

Phil Oakley is a contributing journalist for Citywire Elite Companies

