French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final

  • Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand return during her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • United States' Coco Gauff makes a backhand return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft))
1 / 2

Australian Open Tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand return during her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.

Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.

Fifth-seeded Swiatek was dominant in the opening set, breaking the Swiss left-hander’s serve in the fourth game. The 19-year-old Swiatek bothered her opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes as Teichmann made 13 unforced errors in the first set.

Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point. Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann's serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.

“I feel solid and that is the most important thing for me because when I play good I just enjoy everything,” Swiatek said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

    Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

    An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam. World number one Barty exited Memorial Drive on Wednesday after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Danielle Collins and took a defensive swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her. "You know that there are no easy matches going into any tournament," Barty told local media.

  • Texas grid operator defends storm performance as sixth director resigns

    Officials of Texas' grid operator on Wednesday defended their handling of the state's massive power outage, saying managers prevented a catastrophe while acknowledging the personal suffering during the extreme cold. Directors of grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) held their first meeting since winter storms that brought subfreezing temperatures for days, cutting power to up to 4.3 million people and causing millions of dollars of damages. Six ERCOT directors have resigned and a board nominee declined a seat amid sharp criticism of their performance.

  • ‘Hellish days await us’: European country facing 'catastrophe’ amid one of world’s worst COVID spikes

    Restrictions are set to be tightened to prevent a 'catastrophe' in hospitals, PM Andrej Babis said.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You'll Want to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    What's an 11-letter word that describes a stock market crash? Major market downturns present opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective to buy fantastic stocks at a discount. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) provides a platform that connects freelancers with buyers of digital services.

  • Nets rout Magic 129-92, run NBA-leading win streak to eight

    Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to eight games with a 129-92 rout of the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The Nets have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and their longest since a franchise record-tying 14-game run late in the 2005-06 season. This roll has come almost entirely without Kevin Durant, who missed his sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

  • Georgia prosecutor discusses election inquiry

    The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential efforts by Donald Trump and others to influence last year's general election has a message for those looking on closely. (Feb. 25)

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man charged with OUI in hit-and-run

    A Shrewsbury man is facing several charges including operating under the influence of drugs after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a woman.

  • Naomi Osaka Debuts Anime-Inspired Bright Pink Hair

    "Sakura could never lol," the tennis pro wrote on Instagram, referencing a popular Naruto character

  • This Epic New 456-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept Has a Pointed Bow That Cuts Through Choppy Seas

    No destination is off-limits.

  • Under fire in EU, AstraZeneca CEO says "hopefully" will meet vaccine supply goals

    AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot said on Thursday he hoped to meet the European Union's expectations on the number of COVID-19 vaccines the company can deliver to the bloc in the second quarter, after big cuts in the first three months of the year. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has been under fire in the EU for its delayed supplies of shots to the 27-nation bloc, which ordered 300 million doses by the end of June. Under its contract with the EU, the company has committed to delivering 180 million doses in the second quarter.

  • ‘Don’t count Tiger out’: Golf legends talk injuries and Tiger Woods’ mental toughness

    From the inspirational story of Dennis Walters to Ben Hogan, golfers have shown the power of the human spirit to prevail.

  • Moderna expects $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year, putting it on the path to post a profit for the first time since its formation in 2010. Moderna and Pfizer Inc are the only drugmakers whose vaccines have been cleared for emergency use against COVID-19 in the United States so far. Pfizer earlier this month forecast $15 billion in its share of sales from the COVID-19 vaccine it developed jointly with partner BioNTech.

  • Mitch Who? Some Bears players openly lobby for Russell Wilson trade

    Russell Wilson trade rumors have created some excitement in Chicago.

  • Riverside man arrested in Capitol riot after employer identifies him in news photo

    A Riverside man identified as a QAnon believer was fired and arrested after a coworker saw him in Capitol riot photos

  • ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Trailer: Hulu Unveils Footage of Animated Marvel Series

    Patton Oswalt will voice the titular character — the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — on Hulu this spring.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment

    Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries after his car crash.