French Open updates | Rune, 19, rare Danish man in 4th Rd

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

11 p.m.

Teenager Holger Rune has given a Denmark a man in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 63 years.

The 19-year-old Rune, who won the French Open junior title three years ago, closed out the third round of the main draw by beating Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday night.

Rune has not dropped a set so far in the tournament.

He is ranked a career-high 40th and had never won a Grand Slam match until beating 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov in his Roland Garros debut this week.

No Danish man had made it this far in Paris since Kurt Nielsen and Torben Ulrich in 1959.

Rune will take on 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

9 p.m.

Madison Keys became the fifth American woman to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros this year by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

This is the first year that the French Open is using third-set tiebreakers in women's matches and fifth-set tiebreakers for men. The four Grand Slam tournaments all agreed this season to adopt a uniform system of first-to-10-points, win-by-two tiebreakers in deciding sets.

The 22nd-seeded Keys was the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and got to the semifinals at the French Open the following year.

She now faces No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

The 16th-seeded Rybakina beat Serena Williams at Roland Garros last year on the way to the quarterfinals, her best finish at a Grand Slam tournament.

4:50 p.m.

Jessica Pegula needed just one match point to secure this victory at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded American will make her debut in the French Open's fourth round after eliminating 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.

The finish was much more straightforward than Pegula’s first two wins, in which she required a total of 18 match points to get through: 10 in the first round, eight in the second.

Pegula, who faces Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the quarterfinals, is one of just two of the top 15 seeds remaining in the women's draw. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the other.

Two high-seeded women departed Saturday: No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa stopped playing because of a health issue while trailing No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1, and Sabalenka lost to Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

4:15 p.m.

Zheng Qinwen has become the fourth Chinese woman to reach the fourth round at the French Open, doing so in her tournament debut.

The 74th-ranked Zheng was leading 6-0, 3-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier when her opponent, France’s Alizé Cornet, stopped playing because of what she said was a torn muscle in her upper left leg.

Cornet said she got injured during her previous match, a win against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and considered not playing at all against Zheng.

Zheng is a 19-year-old who is ranked 74th and playing in only her second Grand Slam tournament.

She moved into a matchup against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Li Na, Zhang Shuai and Zheng Jie are the other women from China to get this far at Roland Garros. Li won the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open and is the only Chinese tennis player with a major singles title.

In other third-round women’s matches, Camila Giorgi beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2. Giorgi and Kasatkina face each other next.

3:50 p.m.

The first four times Daniil Medvedev played at the French Open, he left without winning a match.

Now he is into the fourth round for the second straight year.

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is seeded second in Paris, advanced Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 26-year-old Russian has not dropped a set through three matches this week. He faces 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic or 37-year-old French wild-card entry Gilles Simon next.

2:25 p.m.

Jannik Sinner saved 11 — yes, 11! — set points in the second set on the way to beating Mackie McDonald 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the third round at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Sinner was treated by a trainer for an issue with his left leg.

Sinner is a 20-year-old from Italy who has made it to Week 2 in all three of his trips to the French Open. He wound up losing to Rafael Nadal in both 2020 and 2021.

McDonald is a Californian who is No. 60 in the ATP rankings and was playing in the third round in Paris for the first time. He fell to 1-16 against opponents ranked in the top 15.

Sinner's next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who needed four match points to get past Cristian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

2 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her 31st consecutive match and is into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the fourth time in four appearances with a sometimes-shaky 6-3, 7-5 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, has now collected 48 of the past 49 sets she has played. Her winning streak is the longest in women's tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

Swiatek improved her career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament to 17-2, a winning percentage of .895.

This one was not entirely smooth sailing for Swiatek against the 95th-ranked Kovinic, however.

Swiatek's forehand was a particular trouble spot: That stroke was responsible for 17 of her 23 unforced errors.

The 20-year-old from Poland dropped four straight games to trail 5-4 in the second set before righting herself and claiming the last three to wrap up the win in 90 minutes.

Kovinic was playing in the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. The other was at the Australian Open in January, when she lost to eventual champion Ash Barty.

Barty retired in March and was replaced at No. 1 in the WTA rankings by Swiatek.

12:40 p.m.

Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, getting there at Roland Garros one match after being fined $10,000 for tossing her racket and having it brush a child in the stands.

The 63rd-ranked Romanian advanced by beating 227th-ranked French wild-card entry Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Begu is 31 and participating in her 41st major tournament. Her best showings previously were fourth-round runs at the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

12:05 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 7 at Roland Garros and No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek will soon be trying to extend her 30-match winning streak.

The third round is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at the French Open, while Kovinic has never been past the third round at a major tournament.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded No. 2 in the men's draw and will be playing Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

