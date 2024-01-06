French oyster farmers fear reputation damage as norovirus scares off customers

Despite being Europe's biggest producer and consumer of oysters, France is facing a decline in demand after a wave of norovirus-induced food poisoning.

The Vendee prefecture on Thursday closed the Talmont-Saint-Hilaire oyster bed after four people reported food poisoning after eating oysters from the zone on Christmas Eve.

At the end of December, three other oyster beds in the Arcachon Bay , on the western coast near Bordeaux, and parts of Calvados and the Manche in the north were also banned from harvesting.

Heavy rains are to blame for contaminated oyster beds as wastewater treatment floods and washes untreated sewage into the ocean.

A number of producers in these areas are now prevented from selling oysters and shellfish.

Consumption declining

Although the closures affect only a small portion of France’s 375 oyster producers, consumers have steered clear to avoid vomiting and diarrhea caused by norovirus.

Producers are reassuring consumers their areas are safe, but are still seeing a reduction in sales.

Philippe Morandeau, head of the regional shellfish producers’ association in the western Charente-Maritime region, said his sales dropped 25 to 30 percent although his region had not had any contaminations.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French health chiefs ban Bordeaux oysters amid norovirus scare

Raw sewage gave Brittany oysters vomiting bug, say angry farmers

Pre-Olympics swimming race in River Seine cancelled due to dirty water