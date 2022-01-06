French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

COVID-19 outbreak in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean Terzian
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean Terzian

PARIS (Reuters) -France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated.

Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier this week that he wanted to make the lives of those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine so complicated by squeezing them out of public places that they would end up getting jabbed.

Macron's coarse language barely three months before a presidential election was widely seen as a politically calculated, tapping into a intensifying public frustration against the unvaccinated.

More than 90% of over-12s have received at least two doses, government data shows. Health Minister Olivier Veran said a record number of people since Oct. 1 received a first shot on Wednesday after Macron's comments were published.

Lawmakers in the lower house passed draft legislation including the vaccine pass shortly after 5 a.m. after an all-night session by a margin of 214 to 93. Many of those who voted against the bill were from the far-right or left-wingers.

The legislation will go to the Senate before a final vote in the National Assembly.

People in France have for several months had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter venues such as cinemas and cafes and use trains. But with Delta and Omicron variant infections surging, the government decided to drop the test option in the new bill.

The vaccine pass rules will apply to over-16s and not over-12 as the government had initially sought.

European countries have been grappling with whether to coerce citizens into getting vaccinated through mandates. Italy on Wednesday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people from the age of 50, with teachers and public health workers already obliged to get the shot.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said countries that had moved towards compulsory vaccinations such as Italy and Austria had lower vaccination rates than France.

Castex also said France was ready to move towards a fourth COVID shot when the time was right.

On Wednesday, France registered a record of more than 332,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 246 COVID deaths in hospitals, as the country.

(Reporting by Jean Terzian, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron says he wants to 'piss off' the non-vaccinated

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to "piss off" the non-vaccinated, in a slangy, cutting remark that prompted howls of condemnation from opposition rivals less than 4 months before the next presidential election.

  • New French election poll shows Macron would pip Pecresse in 2022 vote

    Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse could run French President Emmanuel Macron close in the second round of this year's election if she can squeeze past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. The poll by Harris Interactive for the magazine Challenges makes Macron the election's likely winner, in line with recent surveys that have shown his closest opponents failing to gather momentum despite criticism of Macron's COVID-19 policies. The poll showed Macron would get 24% of votes in the first round of the election.

  • U.S. begins returning migrants to Mexican border city under rebooted Trump-era policy

    The United States on Wednesday began returning migrants to the Mexican city of Tijuana in an restart of a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait for U.S. court hearings in Mexico, Mexican authorities and the U.N. migration agency said. The United States and Mexico last month agreed to relaunch the controversial scheme known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), in keeping with a U.S. federal court order.

  • Russia-led alliance to send troops to Kazakhstan to help quell violent protests

    A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday that it will dispatch peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan after the country's president asked for help in controlling protests that escalated into violence, including the seizure and setting afire of government buildings.

  • Coronavirus cases surge in Gulf Arab States

    Coronavirus infections are surging across several Gulf Arab states, with the daily number of cases more than doubling in Saudi Arabia over two days to more than 2,500 and crossing the 1,000-level in Qatar and Kuwait. All six Gulf states had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in their territories, but official daily coronavirus data does not provide a breakdown by COVID-19 variant. Saudi Arabia, the largest with a population of some 30 million, on Tuesday registered 2,585 new infections, up from some 1,000 cases announced on Sunday.

  • Factbox: Australian hotel where Novak Djokovic is being kept

    Soon after the decision, he was taken to the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, after being held at the city's airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters. Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers. - In Carlton, an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, the Park Hotel was previously known as Rydges on Swanston, and is close to the University of Melbourne and the Royal Women's Hospital.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    "You could see how much information they already had," former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned

  • Accused Capitol Rioter Edward Jacob Lang Blasts Trump and Begs For His Help in Jailhouse Call

    On the eve of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, an accused rioter pleaded for Donald Trump’s aid in a call from a jailhouse phone in Washington, D.C. Edward Jacob Lang, a 25-year-old from upstate New York charged with assaulting a police officer with a bat, made his last-ditch, Trump-focused cry for help during a Wednesday evening interview with far-right personality Stew Peters.“I am so disappointed in Trump for canceling his January 6th press conference,” Lang said during the call-in i

  • Putin’s Next Door Nightmare Just Came True Right Under His Nose

    ABDUAZIZ MADYAROVMOSCOW—The unprecedented protests sweeping Russia’s neighboring country of Kazakhstan entered their fourth day on Wednesday with a declaration of a nationwide state of emergency, the resignation of the government, and an announcement that a Moscow-led alliance of six former Soviet countries will be sending in “peacekeeping troops” to take control of the situation. As the country’s rich elite took off in their private jets, the “revolution”—sparked in part by hiked up fuel prices

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Maddow Hits Hannity With Question About Jan. 6 Texts That All Americans Want Answered

    The Fox News personality's messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are again under the spotlight.

  • Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro Fume Over Trump Canceling Jan. 6 Presser

    Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into canceling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpe

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Trump’s border wall and the slow decay of American soil

    The ‘big, beautiful wall’ has kept US citizens away from the no man’s land it created – and in effect ceded territory to Mexico The border wall in La Joya, Texas: ‘What I didn’t realize was how quickly the negative effects of this isolated land would be felt.’ Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Several miles south of the small town of San Juan, Texas, beyond acres of onion fields, orange groves and other cash crops sits a historic cemetery and the site of the beginning of a slow decay of Amer

  • John Dean Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Should Not Sleep Well' Over Jan. 6

    The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.

  • Don Winslow Crushes GOP’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory With Trump’s Own Words

    The bestselling author spots a big flaw in a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Mary Trump Guesses Why Donald Trump Ignored Ivanka's Pleas To Stop Capitol Riot

    The former president probably thought watching the destruction was "fun," his niece said.

  • A 'simple' gesture: Congressman reflects on photo that went viral in wake of Capitol riot

    For Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., the Jan. 6 Capitol riot continues to be a difficult topic to broach with his two young Asian American children.

  • Tucker Scolds Ted Cruz for Calling Jan. 6 a ‘Terrorist Attack’: ‘What the Hell Is Going On?!’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday for the unforgivable sin of calling the Capitol insurrection a “violent terrorist attack,” accusing the ultra-conservative lawmaker of “repeating the talking points that Merrick Garland has written.”Cruz, one of eight GOP senators who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021, drew the wrath of the MAGA faithful on Wednesday when he described the storming of the U.S. Capitol in