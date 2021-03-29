French pharma firm faces verdict for deadly diet pill

  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Doctor Irene Frachon, who discovered that the drug Mediator could have fatal side effect, speaks to reporters as she arrived at a Paris courthouse. A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday, March 29, 2021 in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Servier Olivier Laureau arrives at a Paris courthouse. A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday, March 29, 2021 in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, Jacques Servier, founder of Servier Laboratories, sits during the opening of the trial regarding Mediator, a diabetes drug linked to hundreds of deaths, at Nanterre's court house, outside Paris. A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday, March 29, 2021 in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. The company’s CEO and founder, Jacques Servier, was indicted early in the legal process but died in 2014. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
1 / 3

France Diet Pills

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Doctor Irene Frachon, who discovered that the drug Mediator could have fatal side effect, speaks to reporters as she arrived at a Paris courthouse. A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday, March 29, 2021 in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths.

Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. They allege that the company allowed the drug, called Mediator, to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences. Servier says it didn’t know about the drug’s risks.

The exceptional trial ran from September 2019 to July 2020, with a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It was spread across five rooms at the Paris courthouse, connected by video link. Nearly 400 lawyers worked on the case.

Servier was tried for manslaughter, involuntary injury, fraud, influence trading and other charges. Investigating magistrates concluded that Servier for decades covered up Mediator’s effects on patients. France's national medicines agency is also suspected of colluding in masking the drug's dangers.

Prosecutors asked for nearly 15 million euros (nearly $18 million) in fines for Servier, and a three-year prison sentence and 278,000-euro fine for the only surviving Servier executive accused of involvement, Dr. Jean-Philippe Seta.

In addition, the 6,500 plaintiffs want a total of 1 billion euros in damages.

Lawyers for Servier argued that the company wasn’t aware of the risks associated with Mediator before 2009, and said the company never pretended it was a diet pill. They have asked for an acquittal.

In the 33 years that Mediator was on the market, it was suspected in up to 2,000 deaths among millions who took it as an appetite suppressant, according to a 2010 study. Doctors also linked it to heart and lung problems.

One doctor flagged concerns as far back as 1998, and testified that he was bullied into retracting them. Facing questions about the drug’s side effects from medical authorities in Switzerland, Spain and Italy, Servier withdrew it from those markets between 1997 and 2004.

It took an independent investigation by another worried French doctor before the company suspended sales in its main market in France in 2009. It wasn’t sold in the U.S.

The company’s CEO and founder, Jacques Servier, was indicted early in the legal process but died in 2014.

Recommended Stories

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • 10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

    While no one will argue that it’s not a good feeling when you’re on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that’s no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy. According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, “Things are expected to largely return to normal in 2021, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see shortages this year.”

  • Taiwan says no progress in BioNTech vaccine talks

    There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for its COVID-19 vaccine though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday. Taiwan complained last month that the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. BioNTech responded by saying it did plan on providing the vaccine.

  • Why I'm throwing away every plastic thing in my kitchen ASAP

    Plastic is everywhere. In grocery receipts, water bottles, and of course, food packaging. And that means that chemicals in plastic like BPA and phthalates are everywhere too. Researchers are concerned that these chemicals can leach into food and get into your body, which might have serious health consequences.

  • Warnock: ‘We have to pass voting rights no matter what’

    "We have got to work on the infrastructure of our democracy," the Georgia Democrat said.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

    Police in the capital of Belarus arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march Saturday to call for the resignation of the country's authoritarian president. The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. Protests broke out in August after a disputed election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

  • I made Ina Garten's cheesy baked pasta with ragu sauce, and she's right - it's the perfect comfort food

    Ina Garten's new baked rigatoni with lamb ragu tastes like a delicious cross between a bolognese and baked ziti.

  • Cuomo Aides Subpoenaed in Sexual-Harassment Probe

    The New York State attorney general’s office has subpoenaed a number of aides to Governor Andrew Cuomo as part of its investigation into sexual-harassment allegations against him, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. One of the subpoenaed aides is Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo ally who was heavily involved in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. (DeRosa admitted to state lawmakers in February that the Cuomo administration misrepresented the number of coronavirus victims in state nursing homes.) Ana Liss, a former Cuomo aide who has accused the governor of sexual misconduct, said investigators asked her about her interactions with DeRosa. “They were trying to figure out if I was targeted by Melissa,” Liss told the Journal. Liss said she had sparing communication with DeRosa. A lawyer for the Cuomo administration said it was “premature” to read into the actions of the investigators. “No one should be surprised that the AG’s office is issuing requests for documents and interviewing witnesses, including many who work for the governor,” the lawyer, Paul Fishman, said in a statement. “That happens in every investigation, and it’s wildly premature to speculate what it means.” Eight women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, including former aide Lindsey Boylan, who alleged that Cuomo kissed her on the lips without consent, and an unidentified woman who says the governor groped her under her blouse. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, but apologized for making suggestive comments. The FBI is also investigating whether Cuomo aides presented false data on coronavirus in nursing homes to the U.S. Justice Department, the New York Times reported earlier this week. An analysis by the Empire Center found that Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals may have led to over 1,000 additional deaths from the illness.

  • For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief

    For more than five years, home for Armetrius Neason has been a hotel outside Atlanta. Efficiency Lodge said Neason — despite his lengthy stay — was a guest it could kick off the property without filing an eviction case in court. “If you go to a Holiday Inn and you don’t pay your room rate, the next day your key won’t work,” said Roy Barnes, a former Georgia governor and attorney for the lodge, which is co-owned by his brother, Ray Barnes.

  • Video Shows Maryland Police Screaming At, Threatening Crying 5-Year-Old Boy

    “I hope your momma let me beat you,” one of the officers tells the child, who is at one point put in handcuffs as an apparent scare tactic.

  • Wine Prevents Dementia, But Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

    We love a good study on aging and wine (or coffee). Mostly we love wine, but finding research that supports that love is always reassuring. We came across this note in Wine Spectator about a study that took place in China. Scientists have been studying the relationship between wine and brain health—specifically dementia—for years, but a […]

  • The Underappreciated Genius of Larry McMurtry

    Larry McMurtry’s great subject was Texas and its environs, which sometimes earned him the designation of “regional writer,” but Texas is larger than France. Is France a “region”? McMurtry’s novels bridged the West and its men and women from the days of Billy the Kid (Anything for Billy, 1989) all the way to the cheating/charming English professor Flap in modern-day Houston in Terms of Endearment. Taken as a whole, McMurtry’s work constitutes one of the greatest achievements of any American novelist — rich, vivid, soulful, as disarmingly beautiful as the sere landscape and always narratively potent. McMurtry’s novels keep moving and developing as restlessly as Texas itself. McMurtry died at 84 on Thursday in Archer City, Texas, a short drive from where he was born a rancher’s son in a place where “the only bookstore I had was the paperback rack at the drugstore.” He filled that void by building one of the world’s greatest used bookstores, Booked Up, a monument to the man who was an unprepossessing repository of deep wisdom. This seemingly nondescript little town (population 1,834), fictionalized as Thalia in his writing, proved as rich to him as Chicago was to Saul Bellow or Newark to Philip Roth. Understanding the importance of location, the New York–born filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich filmed the 1971 movie version of McMurtry’s 1966 novel The Last Picture Show in Archer City, in poignant black and white. Like John Steinbeck and Stephen King, McMurtry was a writing machine. And like them he was unfairly reduced to a mere spinner of yarns within the academic-literary establishment. He produced more than 30 novels, many of them hundreds of thousands of words long (though all were easy reads), plus more than a dozen works of nonfiction and many screenplays, both credited and not. In one of his memoirs, Hollywood (2011), he said he had worked on nearly 70 movies, though his name is on only a few of them. Like most novelists, he grumbled about what screen panjandrums did to his scenarios, shaping his distaste into the 1987 memoir Film Flam. Screenwriting was not his passion but it naturally embraced him because he was an absolute master of the core elements of storytelling: characters, plot, dialogue. Yet as much as any insistently literary novelist, he understood and captured the intricacy of human relationships. As his success grew, McMurtry wandered off to the big cities, first to Houston to earn an M.F.A. at Rice University and to teach there, and he spent much time in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. In his 60s, after a 1991 heart attack, quadruple bypass surgery, and a period of depression, he came back home and concentrated on his books — collecting them, reading them, living in them. The books, and his small-town Texas, were the only world he needed. He kept revisiting earlier characters and taking them off in new directions; the chancer Duane Moore, from The Last Picture Show (Jeff Bridges played him in the movie and its sequel Texasville) became his alter ego over time and would form the center of five novels over more than 40 years. Duane’s Depressed (1999), deeply informed by McMurtry’s own struggles with the disorder, begins with the unexpected comedy of an inexplicable situation: The title character, after driving a pickup for 30 years, decides to walk everywhere. Consternation ensues. What set McMurtry apart from even most of the greatest male novelists was that he was genuinely fascinated with the interior lives of women rather than limiting his attentions to how they either helped or hindered the pursuits of men. That’s what gave The Last Picture Show such unusual sensitivity and balance; though inspired by McMurtry’s own upbringing, it is as attentive to the middle-aged housewives as it is to the young bucks on the football team. Maureen Orth of Vanity Fair, to whom Lonesome Dove (1985) is dedicated, said flatly that the novelist “loved, respected and appreciated women more than any man I ever knew.” He would tell her, astutely, that women never started out with enough confidence, and even when they acquired some, a “bottomless insecurity” lingered. Emma, from Terms of Endearment, was his special favorite creation, through whom he considered the underpinnings of ordinary life. He termed that book his “most European novel,” writing it after spending a couple of years reading Balzac, Tolstoy, and Eliot. “I did hope to search a little less superficially among the flea market of details which constitute human existence,” he wrote in a 1989 preface to the novel. His real-life relationships with women were complicated. After an early marriage to a fellow writer and professor, Jo Scott, many years later he found a life and professional partner in Diana Ossana, with whom he collaborated on many projects, including their Oscar-winning script for Brokeback Mountain (adapted and greatly expanded from an eleven-page Annie Proulx short story). When McMurtry finally remarried in 2011 (to Ken Kesey’s widow, Faye, whom he had met decades earlier in the ’60s), the three of them lived together. Though he wrote with a light hand, avoiding intrusive authorial tricks and, seemingly, any socio-political agenda — both of which choices perhaps cost him respect from literary snobs — McMurtry once told Mother Jones that his chief intent was to dismantle what he saw as the myth of great white men taming the West. He saw cowboy culture as a progressive revisionist academic would. “I haven’t succeeded at all,” he complained in 2014. “It’s just as racist and misogynistic as it ever was. The image of the cowboy is one of the dominant images in American culture.” In his masterpiece Lonesome Dove and many other Westerns, he reduced the grandeur and nobility of the cowboys-and-Indians frontier to so many disasters, stumbles, and accidents, with much raping and thievery along the way. “Would you like your menfolk to be that way?” he asked in a Mother Jones interview. “The Western myth is a heroic myth, and yet settling the West was not heroic. It ended with Custer; it was the end of the settlement narrative, which had been going on since 1620.” Yet at the same time he was, perhaps contrary to his own intent, building up a story of human perseverance against unimaginable misfortune, masculinity very much central to the ultimate triumph. Call and Gus, the Texas Rangers who successfully lead a cattle drive to Montana, became archetypes of American manhood. Yet McMurtry was stunned to win the Pulitzer Prize for the book, and taken aback by the immense popularity of the saga when it was adapted for television, inspiring so many sequels and spinoffs that some characters were killed off more than once. In a typically dry and funny introduction to the 2000 edition of the book, he reflected on how artists “have sometimes found to their bafflement that they have been more or less trapped by the unexpected and unrelenting popularity of a work to which they themselves had initially attached little importance.” Dogs and housing subdivisions had been named after Lonesome Dove (the novel’s Texas border town but, metaphorically, also Call’s unacknowledged son by a prostitute). McMurtry continued, “I thought I had written about a harsh time and some pretty harsh people, but, to the public at large, I had produced something nearer to an idealization; instead of a poor man’s Inferno, filled with violence, faithlessness and betrayal, I had actually delivered a kind of Gone with the Wind of the West, a turnabout I’ll be mulling over for a long, long time.” Perhaps a new generation will reconsider McMurtry through a revisionist lens, the way ’70s critics took up an interest in racism in John Ford’s The Searchers, which fizzled when it was released in 1956. But McMurtry can’t be reduced to mere messaging; he worked on the broadest possible canvas. In his characters there is all of humanity: tragedy and error and endurance and absurdity, all of it filtered through deep understanding and controlled sorrow. McMurtry sketches the death of Lonesome Dove’s Gus McCrae with a heartrending, manful minimalism: “He saw a mist, red at first but then as silvery as the morning mists in the valleys of Tennessee.” In a 2010 preface, McMurtry wrote, “And the blue pigs walked all the way to Montana just to be eaten. Life ain’t for sissies, as Augustus might have said.” On the occasion of being awarded the National Humanities medal, he said, “I don’t myself theorize,” but allowed that he was “saddened by what’s being lost.” Loss abounds in McMurtry’s work, but it coexists securely with acceptance. As a character in Duane’s Depressed tells the title figure, “The reason I made you read Proust is because it’s still the greatest catalogue of the varieties of disappointment human beings feel.” Crucially, though, wading slowly through a giant novel rebuilds Duane. Reading gives him the fortitude to go on living. It is narrative, our ability to make our lives matter by sharing our stories, that makes human sorrow endurable. McMurtry was not merely a great storyteller but a shrewd analyst of its place, which is at the heart of our human condition.

  • The Biggest Food Myths Nutritionists and Dietitians Want You to Forget

    Stop the madness.

  • California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call

    The teacher was disparaging the student and his mother after she thought the call ended, deeply upsetting the sixth-grader who was still listening to the call.

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

    Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said. Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday. The female victim was in her late 20s, but was not named in a police statement.

  • South Africa lose in Sudan to miss out on Cup of Nations

    South Africa failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-0 to Sudan on Sunday in their final Group C match in Omdurman.

  • More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

    After the bloodiest day since last month's military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said. On Monday, a man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported. There were no immediate reports of violence.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.