French planemaker Dassault is building a brand new $53 million private jet and it's just inches from certification. Meet the Falcon 6X.

Dassault Aviation is nearing the launch of its new $53 million Falcon 6X private jet.

The aircraft is still in the certification process, but deliveries are expected to begin this year.

Insider toured Dassault's experimental 6X jet at the Paris Airshow in June. Here's a look inside.

French planemaker Dassault Aviation has been producing private aircraft since 1963 when it launched its first business plane — the Mystère 20.

In an effort to better compete in the American market, the jet was eventually rebranded as the Falcon 20, officially launching one of the world's most successful family of business aircraft.

Over 60 years, Dassault has built and delivered over 2,700 Falcon jets, including private jets to some of the world's most influential people like Elon Musk.

There are currently three Falcon models being built and sold — the 8X, the 900LX, and the 2000LXS. The 2000LXS is the smallest type, but it still carries up to 10 people across some 4,600 miles.

Meanwhile, two Dassault variants are still awaiting certification — the 6X and the 10X. The 10X, dubbed the "penthouse of the skies," will have the world's largest passenger cabin of any purpose-built private jet, but deliveries are not expected until at least 2025.

The 6X, however, is on the home stretch of certification after five years of development. It was actually announced after a failed attempt to produce a Falcon 5X model.

Dassault showed off its fully-built experimental Falcon 6X jet at the Paris Airshow in June. Take a look inside the $53 million plane.

Equipped with two next-generation Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines, the Falcon 6X is able to journey up to 6,300 miles nonstop.

Taylor Rains/Insider

This means the 6X jet can fly between almost any major city, like London to Hong Kong or Los Angeles to Geneva.

The twin-jet is the second dual-engine plane made by Dassault after its 2000LXS, differing from the company's previous three-engine design on its 900 and 8X variants.

Story continues

Taylor Rains/Insider

The low-noise engines — which can run on sustainable aviation fuel — are favored because they produce significantly more thrust than predecessors, helping keep fuel costs down while still propelling the plane farther than before.

Although the 6X has one fewer engine, it is still capable of flying up to Mach 0.90 — the same as the 8X trijet — and can maneuver in and out of hard-to-reach airports.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Dassault, the 6X's low approach speed allows it to safely and efficiently operate in steep-approach fields and on short runways, like London City in the UK, or Santa Monica Airport in California.

This offers more route flexibility to buyers.

In addition to its performance, the 6X also has a cabin design that is the tallest and widest in business aviation.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After winning in International Yacht & Aviation Award for its cabin layout in 2020, the company won the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best award for its cabin design shortly after the 6X's first flight in April 2021.

Famous brands like Apple, Porsche, and Audi have also been recognized by Red Dot.

The judges particularly liked the cabin's skylight, easy-to-use fingertip controls, 30 "extra-large" windows, and calming mood lighting.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The skylight is innovative as it's the only private plane in its class to feature this, providing the cabin with natural light — and an opportunity for star-gazing.

The touchscreen control system is typical on private jets and can be used to manage things like temperature and light, as well as display flight information.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The cabin management system can also connect to passenger personal devices like iPads thanks to Dassault's high-speed broadband connectivity.

Moreover, the aircraft's low cabin altitude and sound-proof technology could help improve passenger comfort.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The 6X's cabin altitude is just 3,900 feet. This means that at 40,000 feet, people will still be experiencing lower elevation than standing in downtown Denver, which is about 5,200 feet high.

But these are just a few features. The core of the cabin is the multiple living spaces that can seat between 12 and 16 people.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The 6X is the "first extra widebody business jet," according to Dassault.

Onboard the plane in Paris, there were a few distinct living spaces including a conference area, a dining room, and a lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The living room and dining room are two separate living spaces in one giant area, while the lounge and galley can be closed off thanks to sliding doors.

The adjustable chairs throughout each room were sleek with a cream-colored finishing and were accompanied by wood-like tables that can be stored into the cabin wall.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was plenty of legroom at each seat, though the design can be customized based on what the buyer wants, which is typical in business aviation.

Meanwhile, the dining room table was complete with a tablecloth, plates, silverware, glasses, and a bottle of wine.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Fine dining in the air is common, with private charter companies like VistaJet offering exclusive menus onboard from high-dollar restaurants like Nobu.

While it isn't quite big enough to have a bedroom as well, Dassault's 6X has a multi-use "Privacy Suite" in the back of the plane — giving people a place to talk, wind down, or sleep.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Couches are common on larger private planes, though some of the biggest are designed to also have beds — like the Bombardier Global 7500 or the upcoming Falcon 10X.

Although Dassault's design has two couches, the 6X can be customized with other options like a TV and privacy dividers.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The "Privacy Suite" can act as a meeting space or a bedroom, according to Dassault, saying it is a "great place to relax, work, or enjoy HD entertainment."

Also onboard is a galley and a lavatory. The kitchen has a coffee maker, a refrigerator, and a convection oven.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The galley comes with several drawers and cabinets, and the appliances make it easy to prepare meals onboard.

Other small — yet standard — touches include things like cup holders, cubbies, pillows, blankets, adjustable window shades, and charging ports.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Dassault, the 6X offers a "combination of flexible working and living space, with ergonomically designed comfort" that will "help you stay refreshed and accomplish more as you travel farther."

Meanwhile, the cockpit features Dassault's new Digital Flight Control System, which "dramatically smooths turbulence and increases safety."

Dassault Aviation

Dassault is famously known for using military-inspired technology on its business planes to significantly enhance safety and performance.

As the 6X nears certification, Dassault has had one significant setback relating to the jet's fuel tank.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In May, Travel Weekly reported the 6X was just weeks away from certification, but an issue with the fuel tank design has pushed the timeline back.

Specifically, European regulators are concerned about the tank's exposure to things like runway debris that could cause a fuel leak during flight.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Dassault has since proposed resolutions and maintained the safety of the plane, though the decision is still in the hands of regulators, Aerotime reported.

Despite the setback, the manufacturer is hoping to start deliveries this year — meaning the aircraft is on the cusp of launch and it's likely just a matter of time.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The 6X will compete with rivals Gulfstream and Bombardier as the private jet market continues to heat up post-pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider