France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

  • Restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus disease outbreak in France
  • Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in France
  • The weekly cabinet meeting in Paris
1 / 3

France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus disease outbreak in France

PARIS (Reuters) -Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A nationwide nightly curfew was being extended until at least Jan. 20, said Castex, adding that he could not rule out a further nationwide tightening of measures at a time hospitals remain under severe pressure.

One in two intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and non-essential procedures are still being postponed to ease the burden on hospitals.

"It is out of the question that we lower our guard," Castex told a news conference.

Castex said restaurants would remain shuttered until mid-February at the earliest.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 66,500 lives in France, the seventh highest death toll in the world. Health Minister Olivier Veran said France was closely tracking cases of the new British and South African variants of the virus.

Nineteen cases of the British variant have been identified in France, the minister said, including two particularly worrying clusters in the greater Paris region and Brittany.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard and Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • A second new strain of COVID spreads fear in Britain as Boris Johnson dithers

    The new year in the U.K. is starting out very rocky — with the country battling not one but two variants of the coronavirus that have sent new case numbers quadrupling in a month.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Wikileaks founder Assange denied bail by London court after extradition win

    LONDON (Reuters) -WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain. Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange's past conduct meant there were substantial grounds to believe that if released he would abscond again as the U.S. Department of Justice appeals against her Monday ruling against his extradition. She was referring to the fact that Assange skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted at the time to answer questions on alleged sex crimes.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Intelligence agencies say SolarWinds cyber compromise perpetrator 'likely Russian'

    U.S. intelligence and national security agencies on Tuesday pointed to Russian hackers as the culprit behind an unprecedented digital breach of thousands of public and private sector networks.

  • Barr says Trump's conduct is a 'betrayal' of the presidency

    Barr also said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press.

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

    Four people died Wednesday on Capitol Hill as a crowd backing President Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol complex for several hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a federal Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.> UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:> > \- More than 52 people arrested > \- 2 pipe bombs recovered > \- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021> DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs and several unlawful pistols, plus a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Europeans press Iran to back down on uranium enrichment

    Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran on Wednesday to reverse a decision to start enriching uranium to levels beyond the limits of a 2015 nuclear agreement, a move which they said “risks compromising” chances of diplomacy with the incoming U.S. administration. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and the remaining countries that signed it with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep the accord from collapsing. On Monday, Iran began enriching uranium to levels unseen since the 2015 deal.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Breonna Taylor: Two Louisville officers fired over roles in shooting

    The police officer who the FBI said fired the fatal shot is dismissed for breaching policy.

  • Ashli Babbit: Husband pays tribute to ‘great patriot’ and QAnon believer shot dead in attempt to storm US Capitol

    Air Force veteran from California slain by plainclothes officer after trying to climb in to legislative complex through broken window