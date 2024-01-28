French PM to visit farm as agricultural unions wow Paris 'siege'

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will visit a cattle farm on Sunday, his office said, as agricultural unions prepare to mount a "siege" on the French capital to pressure the government into meeting their demands on pay, tax and regulations.

The leaders of two of France's largest farming unions said Saturday that members from the regions around Paris "will begin an indefinite siege of the capital."

"All the major roads leading to the capital will be occupied by farmers," they added.

Farmers from the Lot-et-Garonne region, one of the hotspots of the protest movement in southern France, had already announced their intention to "go to Paris" on Monday.

They intend to blockade the massive Rungis wholesale food market south of the capital.

French farmers are furious at what they say is a squeeze on purchase prices for produce by supermarket and industrial buyers, as well as complex environmental regulations.

But the last straw for many was the phasing-out of a tax break on diesel for farm equipment.

Attal's visit to a cattle farm in the western region of Indre-et-Loire comes two days after he announced a number of concessions following blockades by farmers of major routes into Paris and in the south of the country.

"You wanted to send a message, and I've received it loud and clear," said Attal, who is facing his first major crisis as prime minister.

