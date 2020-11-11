French police arrest 'rip deal' gang suspected of conning gem sellers around Europe out of millions

The Spirit of the Rose a rare 14.83 carats vivid purple pink diamond - FABRICE COFFRINI/ AFP

A gang of five women and two men has been charged with running a Europe-wide confidence scam based in France in which they posed as buyers of gems worth millions of pounds and then replaced them with fakes

One of the female suspects reportedly confessed to having stolen in this way a €4.5 million (£4m) diamond from a top Cannes hotel in August.

A judge in Nancy, eastern France, has charged the seven, reportedly Romanian and Serbian nationals aged between 26 and 53, with theft by an organised gang and remanded them in custody.

Operating out of Seine-Saint-Denis, northwest of Paris, as well as the Val-de-Marne near the capital and Besançon, eastern France, the gang have been charged with a number of thefts around Europe.

Among the most spectacular took place in August when a Russian buyer came from Switzerland to sell a 101 carat diamond worth €4.5 million in Cannes. The seller sent an intermediary to meet a 53-year old Serbian woman, among the accused, who arrived by taxi.

When asked to return the gem until confirmation that payment had been wired, she managed to replace the real diamond with a fake in the same case and place the precious gem into a bag with a false bottom. She left and then handed the real jewel over to accomplices and vanished.

The gang are also suspected of stealing gems worth between €7 million and €15 million in Barcelona, as well as conducting thefts in Austria and taking €185,000 from an old car collector in Zurich, Switzerland.

Police in Besançon netted the thieves after monitoring some gang members suspected of committing “rip deals” - a type of robbery where one party makes off with the money as well as the items, leaving the other party empty handed.

The scam involved wads of fake banknotes with a few real ones on top to lure unsuspecting parties to hand over their goods.

Borkowski of Sky Diamonds, the world's first zero-impact diamonds - Jeff Moore/Borkowski/PA

Their investigation took them to the Romanian and Serbian communities of Bondy, a town in Seine-Saint-Denis and Perreux-sur-Marne, notorious as a rip deal hotbed.

According to Le Parisien, while eavesdropping members discussing how to sell diamonds stolen in Dubai, they overheard them talk about an apparent dispute between the two communities over how to share the potential spoils from the theft of the Cannes gem.

They even created their own unofficial tribunal called Kriss to settle the dispute.

On November 1 and 9, police swooped on the gang in a hotel in Besançon and in houses in the Paris area. Three suspects escaped arrest but police seized €10,000 in cash and a USB key used to buy cryptocurrency. All suspects declare very low incomes to the taxman but have several properties in France and Romania, according to Le Parisien citing police.

Most of them played down their involvement in the organisation of the diamond thefts.

One female suspect reportedly admitted to the Cannes theft but said she had wanted to return the “black diamond” because it belonged to the Russian mafia who had put a €500,000 on her head, reported Le Parisien.

The investigation continues.

While the Cannes theft was considerable it pales into comparison to a 2013 heist in which a lone thief strolled into the Carlton, a favourite with Hollywood movie stars, and made off with €90 million worth of jewellery without firing a single shot - a record.