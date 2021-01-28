French police breach virus rules by dancing Macarena after hours without masks in station party

Henry Samuel
Around 30 French police officers are facing disciplinary action for staging a party inside a police station where they were filmed dancing the Macarena and in flagrant breach of virus rules.

A video of the event posted by online media Loopsider showed a group of people dancing close together without masks in a crowded room.

It prompted criticism at a time when French police are out every night enforcing a 6pm-6am virus curfew, and the force faces allegations of brutality during violent protests and “discriminatory” identity checks.

Those involved in the party, a leaving do for a colleague in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, were ordered to file reports on their actions and that "sanctions are planned”, said a police spokesperson.

The type of potential punishment was not specified.

Parties and other "convivial gatherings" are banned in all police establishments. Masks and social distancing are compulsory and the number of people allowed in any room is limited to keep the virus at bay, the spokesperson said. The recommended maximum is six people.

The mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, told France Bleu radio she was appalled.

“From a health point of view it’s irresponsible. We’re battling to have a vaccination centre, to give children school meals, while respecting all the health rules so they can continue despite the virus, while things like this happen. How is that possible?”

But Benjamin Camboulives, head of Alternative Police CFDT union for the Paris said they should not handed “disproportionate” sanctions as it was a “silly mistake” that needed to be “put into context and not overblown”.

France imposed a 12-hour night curfew two weeks ago. Employees can still travel to and from work but people outside their home after 6pm must carry a sworn declaration that they have a permitted reason go out, and a letter from their employee if the reason is work-related.

The fine is €135 (£120) for the first offence, rising to a maximum of €3,750 and a six-month jail term for three offences within 30 days.

French police have cracked down hard on illegal parties and raves during the curfew. Participants have been fined €135 each while organisers have been fined several thousand euros. Some face trial.

The have come under intense criticism in recent weeks for brutality and a sense of impunity amid calls for an overhaul of the force’s internal investigative unit.

