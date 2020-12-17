French police detain modeling agent in Epstein probe

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been taken into custody in France, suspected of an array of crimes, including the rape of minors and trafficking minors for sexual exploitation, Paris prosecutors said Thursday.

The prosecutors' office said Jean-Luc Brunel was detained for questioning on Wednesday. Police picked him up at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, the prosecutors' office said, without specifying whether he was arriving or departing.

Brunel was being investigated as part of a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle.

Multiple women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in August last year.

Brunel was considered central to the French investigation because he was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself Aug. 10, 2019, in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Brunel’s lawyer has previously said that he contests accusations against him in the media, but that he was available to talk to judicial officials.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • Ex-Houston cop hired by GOP megadonor arrested for aggravated assault while hunting fake ballots

    Police in Houston arrested a former Houston Police captain on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running an appliance repair truck off the road and holding its driver at gunpoint in a failed bid to find fake ballots. The former cop, Mark Aguirre, had been hired by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group led by Republican megadonor Steven Hotze, to find evidence of the widespread voter fraud conservatives baselessly believed was being carried out in Harris County, The Texas Tribune reports."We are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened." The assault charges carry up to 20 years in jailAguirre told authorities he had been tailing the air conditioner repair technician for four days, aided by two other people, before forcing him off the road Oct. 19. He said he believed the technician was behind a huge voter fraud scheme and was carrying some of the 750,000 fake ballots Aguirre believed were in his possession. "There were no ballots in the truck," the Harris County district attorney's office said. "It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools." One of the people accompanying Aguirre allegedly stole the technician's van after Aguirre forced him to the ground at gunpoint, abandoning the vehicle a few blocks away.A lawyer for Hotze told the Tribune that the Liberty Center had hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate voter fraud ahead of the election, but said Hotze "did not direct or lead any of the investigations." The Houston Police Department fired Aguirre in 2003 after a controversial raid at a Kmart parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reports. CNN's John Avlon compared Aguirre's actions to the "Pizzagate" debacle.> Former Houston police captain charged with pointing gun at air-conditioner repairman, believing he was a voter fraud 'mastermind'. @JohnAvlon pic.twitter.com/MrTqfttGqY> > — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) December 16, 2020Hotze was one of the Texas Republicans who unsuccessfully sued to stop Gov. Greg Abbott (R) from extending early voting this year and tried to get 127,000 Harris County ballots thrown out. Earlier this year, the Tribune reports, he called Abbott's chief of staff and urged the governor to shoot and kill people protesting the police killing of George Floyd.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Turkish 'intelligence agent' claims he was ordered to assassinate Austrian politician

    A suspected Turkish intelligence agent turned whistleblower is being held under arrest in Austria after he handed himself in to authorities claiming he had been ordered to assassinate a prominent politician. In a clear sign Austrian authorities are taking the claims seriously, the targetted politician has been under police protection since the investigation started and is not allowed to leave her home without a bullet-proof vest. Lawyers for the arrested man, Feyyaz Öztürk, an Italian citizen of Turkish heritage, will confirm only that he is being held on charges of spying for a foreign state and that he willingly turned himself in to the Austrian authorities. Prosecutors refused to comment on the grounds the investigation is ongoing. But a police report on his initial interrogation leaked to the Austrian press and seen by the Daily Telegraph reveals details of his claims, that, if proved, would raise serious concerns over how far Turkey is prepared to go to silence its critics under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — and whether it is ready to resort to assassinations on European soil. In the interrogation, Mr Öztürk claims he was blackmailed by Turkey’s MIT intelligence service into taking part in an operation to assassinate Berivan Aslan, an Austrian regional politician of Kurdish heritage. “It wasn’t important whether she got hurt or died,” he told Austrian police. The aim, he claimed, was to “spread chaos” and for Ms Aslan and others to “get the message.” He also claimed violent attacks were planned against two other politicians, including Peter Pilz, a household name in Austria and the former leader of the opposition Now party. When offered the opportunity, Daniel Mozga, Mr Öztürk’s lawyer. declined to challenge the authenticity of the leaked report. He confirmed a police interrogation had taken place shortly before it was first published by a news website run by Mr Pilz. In what has become a major embarrassment to the Austrian authorities, Mr Öztürk attempted to hand himself in at a police station in the southern city of Graz in April but was turned away because of coronavirus rules — a detail confirmed by Mr Mozga.

  • Young Democrats of Georgia mobilize voters to flip state blue again in Senate races: ‘This ain't done yet’

    For&nbsp;the Young Democrats of Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden’s trip to the Peach State on Tuesday to stump for Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock is a testament to all it has accomplished in recent years. Biden was the first Democrat to win the state since 1992, and now there's a chance to send two party members to the Senate from a state that had been solidly Republican for decades.

  • Putin says he will receive COVID-19 vaccine when he can, urges mass vaccination

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was yet to be inoculated with the Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 but that he would do so when possible. Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin also said Russia needed to step up production of its Sputnik V vaccine and that some of its components could be made abroad. Russia rolled out the Sputnik V jab to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow this month, and more than 200,000 people across the country have already been vaccinated.

  • Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Biden Breaks Silence on Hunter Tax Probe, Says He’s ‘Confident’ Son Did Nothing Wrong

    President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden's tax affairs, saying he is "confident" the younger Biden did nothing wrong.Asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy whether he is confident his son did nothing wrong, the former vice president responded, "I'm confident."On Wednesday of last week, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his "tax affairs" and expressed a similar conviction as his father, saying he handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

  • Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

    Thailand on Thursday eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries in a bid to boost the country's pandemic-hit tourism industry, though visitors will be required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine. Tourists from countries including Australia, France and the United States can travel without visas, but would need a certificate to show they were free of COVID-19 72 hours before travel and a place at a quarantine hotel, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce said. Visitors would then be subject to a two-week quarantine period after arriving, he said, adding that the normal 30-day visa would be extended to 45 days.

  • Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin reportedly fight on conference call over stimulus checks

    Things reportedly got testy on Wednesday during an internal conference call as lawmakers tried to iron out a bipartisan agreement for a coronavirus relief bill, The Washington Post reports.Multiple aides told the Post that tensions flared specifically between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who reportedly got into a heated exchange over how big stimulus checks should be. Checks were initially left out of the $900 billion proposal before reportedly being added as part of a compromise. Sanders argued for more robust direct payments, while Manchin advocated for a lower amount, instead preferring to emphasize unemployment benefits.Reports the Post, members trying to rush the $900 billion proposal into law are "infuriated" by the potential for Sanders' opposition to blow up the whole deal.Sanders, for his part, has called the inclusion of $600 checks a "good start," but is vowing to keep fighting "for more." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Cocaine laden ghost boat washes up on remote Pacific island

    Globally, cocaine manufacturing doubled in four years between 2014 and 2018

  • Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill to Block Abortion of Fetuses Capable of Feeling Pain

    Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would outlaw abortions for fetuses capable of feeling pain.The pro-life group Democrats for Life in America announced the content of the bill on Facebook and in an online petition. While the bill has been submitted to the House, its full text was not immediately available, and it was not clear what week of pregnancy Gabbard's bill designates as the limit for obtaining an abortion. Similar legislation has designated the 20th week of pregnancy as the cutoff."Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard introduced her SECOND Pro-Life bill this week, which would amend Title 18 of the U.S. code to give pain-capable fetuses rights under the law," DFLA wrote on Facebook. "Tulsi has previously voted against this bill three times, but is now the SPONSOR of the new bill. This is proof that DFLA can convince Democrats to join the right side of history."Last week, Gabbard also introduced legislation that aims to ensure medical care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion. National Review has reached out to Gabbard's office for comment.Gabbard ran for president in the Democratic primary, but polled well below other candidates throughout the race. The Hawaii representative dropped out in mid-March and endorsed Joe Biden.In October 2019, Gabbard announced that she would not run for reelection to the House in Hawaii. It is unclear what the congresswoman's plans are for when she leaves office.

  • Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over COVID-19, as deaths mount

    Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial. Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread.

  • Secondary schools to extend Christmas holidays by a week to enable rollout of mass testing

    The Christmas holiday will be extended by a week for some secondary school children to enable the rollout of mass Covid testing for pupils at the start of the new term. The Government will announce a staggered return of children in different academic year groups, with years 11 and 13 first to go back so they can resume GCSE and A-level studies. The move comes amid warnings that the relaxation of social distancing rules for five days over Christmas will lead to a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths. The NEU teaching union had urged the Government to move teaching online for the first week of term to give schools time to train staff in administering Covid tests. Instead, The Telegraph understands that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will announce the staggered return, beginning on Jan 4. All pupils will be back at school by Jan 11, one week later. Primary schools are unaffected and will return as normal on Jan 4.

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos