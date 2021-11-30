French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

Juliette Jabkhiro
·2 min read

By Juliette Jabkhiro

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain.

Armed officers entered the camp, which runs along a disused railway line, before workers in protective suits pulled down tents and plastic shelters.

Charity workers say the 27 migrants who drowned in the Channel last Wednesday had stayed in the same area before they attempted the perilous sea crossing from France to Britain last Wednesday. Their dinghy deflated in the open sea.

The number of migrants crossing the Channel has surged to 25,776 in 2021, up from 8,461 in 2020 and 1,835 in 2019, according to tallies compiled by the BBC using Home Office data.

The spike in numbers has angered Britain, which accuses France of doing too little to stem the flow. Paris says that once migrants reach the shores of the channel, it is too late to prevent them crossing.

French police routinely tear up the camps that spring up between Calais and Dunkirk. Evictions at the Grande-Synthe site had been taking place on a weekly basis for the past few weeks, one charity worker said.

The migrants are typically transported to holding centres scattered across the country where they are encouraged to file for asylum, though many quickly make their way back to the Channel coast.

Hussein Hamid, 25, an Iranian Kurd, said it was the second time he had been evicted. On the first occasion, he was bussed to Lyon 760km to the south.

Hamid tried to leave the camp swiftly by foot, carrying a backpack, but said the police had blocked any way out.

An Iraqi Kurd told Reuters by text message that he was hiding nearby while the police conducted their operation.

"I'll come back if the don't find me," he said, requesting anonymity to avoid police reprisals.

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday told Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "get serious" in the effort to curb migrant flows, as post-Brexit relations between their governments deteriorate.

(Reporting by Judith Jabkhiro; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by Alex Richardson and Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ministers meet in Calais to discuss migrants

    Many migrants at this northern French camp say they still want to make the perilous crossing to Britain, despite the capsizing of a dinghy last week that claimed the lives of 27 people.Living here is simply impossible, says NGO worker Pascaline Delaby. What happened last week will happen again if nothing changes.French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin convened his counterparts from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the EU in Calais on Sunday (November 28), to tackle the migrant crisis.The UK's Priti Patel was disinvited, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron last week, demanding that France agree on joint patrols and take back the migrants that make it to Britain. French authorities routinely dismantle migrant camps such as this to discourage migrants from coming and attempting the crossing to Britain.But still they haul their rubber dinghies over the dunes towards the icy waters of the channel.This group of 40 migrants, including women and children, were filmed casting off from northern France last Wednesday (November 24). Pope Francis dedicated nearly all of his Sunday message at the Vatican to the support of migrants, urging authorities to respect their humanity and strive to help them.

  • France beefs up anti-smuggling agency after migrant deaths

    France will double the staff of the agency in charge of fighting smugglers after 27 people died trying to reach Britain in an overcrowded boat last week and will talk with Britain about how best to stop migrants from undertaking such dangerous Channel crossings, a French official said Monday. Speaking after a defense council meeting, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the anti-smuggling office will be redesigned next year to work in the same way as against drug traffickers. As France and the U.K. accuse each other of not doing enough to tackle the problem of migrant smuggling, Darmanin also said the French government is open to holding discussions with British authorities to try and stop the Channel crossings.

  • Britain must take responsibility for Channel migrant crisis, say French

    Britain must take responsibility for the Channel crisis and make itself “less attractive for migrants”, France’s interior minister said on Sunday at an emergency meeting from which Priti Patel was excluded. Gerald Darmanin and his European counterparts agreed at the meeting to dispatch an EU spy plane to monitor the shores of the English Channel for migrant activity after 27 people died en route to Britain last week. The aircraft will "fly day and night" over the area from France to the Netherla

  • Maryam’s family mourn the loss of their daughter in English Channel crossing

    A condolence ceremony is held for Iraqi Kurdish migrant Maryam Nuri Hama Amin, who drowned in the English Channel trying to reach her fiance in Britain. At least 27 migrants died when their inflatable boat sank off the French port of Calais.

  • Oldham County students evaluated after bus wrecks Monday morning

    The rear-end of the bus veered off the road sometime after 8 a.m. Monday with 12 students on board, a district official said.

  • French and British police ignored drowning migrants in Channel, says survivor

    A survivor of the Channel boat tragedy claimed on Sunday that migrants phoned both French and British police forces but their pleas for help were ignored - leaving them to drown.

  • U.S. Customs halts migrants and criminals from entering at southwest border

    U.S. Customs halts migrants and criminals from entering at southwest border

  • Woman dropped off at West LA hospital after night out now brain dead

    An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.

  • At least 20 Sudan troops dead after clash on Ethiopia border

    At least 20 Sudanese troops have reportedly died following clashes with Ethiopian forces on the countries' shared border. Sudanese soldiers fell into an ambush on Saturday after traveling across the Atbara river and being bombarded, Bloomberg reported, citing Alrasheed Ali, a member of the border commission of Sudan's southeastern Gadaref state.Sudanese forces are now accumulating on the riverbank and "the situation is very tense," Ali told...

  • North Korean fugitive captured after 40 days on the run in China

    Zhu Xianjian was convicted of illegal entry into China after which he was sent to prison in 2013

  • France sends more police, extends curfew in restive Caribbean territory

    The French government will send police reinforcements, including an elite SWAT team, and extend a curfew in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after two weeks of unrest, the overseas territories minister said on Monday. Police have been shot at and stores looted in protests against plans to make vaccination for health workers compulsory, which have fanned long-running grievances over living standards and the relationship with Paris. Overseas Territories Minister Sebastian Lecornu, who Paris dispatched to defuse the crisis at the weekend, said 70 police reinforcements would be sent on Tuesday along with 10 extra SWAT team members to help shore up security.

  • Fox News Host Confronts GOP Senator: ‘Why Are You Against’ Raising Debt Limit?

    Fox News SundayFox News host Trace Gallagher briefly pressed Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Sunday over the GOP senator’s refusal to support raising the debt ceiling, wondering aloud why Barrasso is against it since it covers already authorized government expenses.Following the Thanksgiving break, the U.S. Senate is poised for an extremely busy and tense next few weeks. Democrats, who hold a very slim majority in the chamber, will be tasked not only with trying to find a way to iron out intra-part

  • Iran makes maximalist demands as Vienna nuclear talks open

    Negotiators gather in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus.

  • Former Barrington man indicted on sexual assault charges, more crimes against same victim

    Timothy Robert Gagne is charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

  • Here’s Why Kamala Didn’t Hesitate to Trust Jussie Smollett

    Drew Angerer/GettyrAs the trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of faking his own hate crime, began on Monday, a 2019 tweet from Kamala Harris calling it “an attempted modern day lynching” and declaring that “no one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin” has resurfaced on social media.In case you’ve forgotten, Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed two masked men “doused him with bleach, put a rope around his neck and said, ‘Thi

  • Philippine leader Duterte's preferred successor quits presidential race

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls. Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision. "I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.

  • Toddler, who went missing after father's pick up truck wound up in a river, found dead

    Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.

  • Ilhan Omar ends 'unproductive call' with Lauren Boebert after far-right congresswoman refuses to apologize again for her Islamophobic comments

    "I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate," said Omar.

  • Letters: Out with the Grand Old Party and in with a real Conservative Party

    Letters to the Editor

  • NC Lt. Gov. confronts Democrat after she says politicians shouldn’t attack LGBTQ constituents

    The lawmaker says Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson berated her after her speech, telling her he didn’t appreciate her equating Black people to gay people.