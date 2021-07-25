In French Polynesia, Macron tackles virus, China's ambitions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DELPHINE BARRAIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PAPEETE, French Polynesia (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia to showcase France’s commitment to the region amid concerns about the impact of climate change on the Pacific island territory, the legacy of French nuclear testing on its atolls — and most of all, growing Chinese dominance in the region.

He started his trip Saturday night in Tahiti with a visit to a hospital and an appeal to get vaccinated against the virus. With the world’s eyes on the Tokyo Olympics, Macron will also discuss Tahiti’s role as host of Olympic surfing competition for the 2024 Paris Games.

The trip is aimed at reinforcing France's geopolitical presence in the Pacific. Macron was greeted with an 'orero, a traditional declaration by a respected storyteller, as he arrived in Tahiti’s main city Papeete — 12 time zones away from Paris.

He may also face protests. Local activists held two demonstrations this month over long-standing demands for compensation, and an apology, over the underground and atmospheric nuclear tests carried out from 1966-1996. A Polynesian collective angry over French government plans to require health passes at restaurants and other venues also has threatened unspecified action.

Over four days, Macron will visit four sites spread out across an ocean territory that’s as large as Europe.

With a multi-ethnic population of about 300,000, the former French colony is made up of five archipelagos with a total of 118 islands. Since 2004, it has autonomous status, defined as “an overseas country within the republic” which “is governed freely and democratically, by its representatives.”

But Macron is still its head of state, and the long-awaited visit is part of what his office calls his “Tour de France” aimed at reaffirming “our proximity to overseas territories.”

For historian Jean-Marc Regnault of the University of French Polynesia, this trip is linked to France’s determination to show its power in the Indo-Pacific, and its “long-term resource objectives.”

The 4.8 million-square-kilometer (1.85 million-square-mile) Exclusive Economic Zone of French Polynesia has significant fishing and mineral resources, and authorities are seeking U.N. permission to extend the territory’s continental shelf.

France is trying to “strike back at obvious Chinese lust” for Pacific resources, said Regnault, who wrote a recent book called “The Indo-Pacific and the New Silk Roads.”

He pointed to a French military operation in the region last month, when Rafale warplanes and other military jets zipped from Europe to French Polynesia in a show of strength.

China is the biggest trading partner for its Asian-Pacific neighbors, who are eager to profit from its appetite for industrial components and iron ore, timber, oil and food. But they are uneasy about Beijing’s use of access to its markets to push for political concessions. France, the United States, Japan and other governments worry China is seeking to gain influence in their strategic spheres.

Macron also plans to discuss climate concerns, and visit a port to celebrate a local fishing industry that’s seen as a model of sustainability.

Macron won't be able to avoid the nuclear issue, though he’s not expected to make any new promises during the visit.

He ordered high-level meetings earlier this month on the issue in an operation called Reko Tika, which means “truth and justice” in the paumotu language. But the Polynesian delegation reported minimal progress on their demands, including declassifying government archives and facilitated compensation over the health and environmental damage from the tests.

___

Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leo Terrell slams embrace of critical race theory by 'white liberals'

    Civil rights attorney and media pundit Leo Terrell condemned American academia's embrace of critical race theory Friday, calling the ideology "racist."

  • Mexico Willing to Use Import Tools to Fight Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is analyzing an increase in import quotas for food items including corn to help slow inflation if it doesn’t ease as expected, according to the nation’s top trade official.The country is studying measures to increase market competition, just as it did for products including chicken, pork, beef and gas, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview in Washington on Friday.Inflation “has to do with the demand happening not only in Mexico, but in the world,”

  • 4 Key Takeaways from Trump's 'America First' Budget Blueprint

    On Thursday, President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint, called 'America First,' with the goal to make America great again. The plan aims for significant increases in military and border-security spending, and to offset these boosts, there will be cuts other departments like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Rep. Luria's pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test

    For Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, whose Virginia district includes the world's largest naval base, a recent swing included boarding an amphibious assault ship for a NATO ceremony and a speech by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "The congresswoman right here in front of me asks tough questions all the time, pins my ears against the wall on many, many topics,” Gen. Mark Milley told a recent audience of dignitaries aboard the USS Kearsarge, a reference to Luria's grilling him on military readiness during committee meetings. Luria's next round of tough queries will concern a topic that is potentially even more sensitive for the military: why veterans were disproportionately involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Japan's Ohashi ends winning streak of Hungary's 'Iron Lady' with medley gold

    Japan's Yui Ohashi dominated the women’s 400m medley on Sunday, with the 25-year-old winning gold and beating off competitors including world-record holder Hungary's Katinka Hosszu who has presided over the event for the past eight years. Ohashi accelerated her lead in the breastroke leg, giving her an extra edge to beat Americans Emma Weyant, who took the silver medal, and Hali Flickinger, who picked up the bronze. Ohashi finished in a time of 4:32.08, 3.90 seconds ahead of Hosszu who placed fifth with a time of 4:35.98.

  • New drone footage shows deadly floods devastating China's 'iPhone city'

    Drone videos from the BBC document the deadly flooding hitting China's Henan province, where factory workers produce half the world's iPhones.

  • Iran's Khamenei: do not blame people protesting over water crisis

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that people could not be blamed for protesting over water shortages, and called on officials to deal with the crisis. People have taken to the street for more than a week to vent their anger about the shortages, which have come during Iran's worst drought in half a century and as the economy creaks under U.S. sanctions and COVID-19. Overnight the unrest spread from the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan to the town of Aligudarz where one youth was shot dead and seven were injured, a police official said, blaming "counter-revolutionaries" for the violence.

  • At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

    The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland, the two countries announced on Friday. “This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the State Department said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is currently traveling in Asia and will meet China's foreign minister on Sunday, will lead the U.S. delegation, accompanied by the newly confirmed top U.S. arms control diplomat, Bonnie Jenkins.

  • Free speech or secession? "Liberate Hong Kong" at heart of landmark case

    The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a national security law that China imposed on its freest city a year ago against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces reshapes its common law traditions, some legal scholars say. Activists say a ruling to outlaw the slogan will tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was chanted during pro-democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls and printed on everything from pamphlets, books, stickers and T-shirts to coffee mugs.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Tears of joy for Japan duo, nap time for Chinese, after wins

    Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito hugged each other and cried as they clung to victory against Germany on Sunday, while China's powerful pairing of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen said they will take a nap after winning the mixed doubles quarterfinals on Sunday. Mizutani, 32, and 20-year-old Ito got off to a strong start in the first game with an 11-8 win, but German paddlers Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja fought back against the Japanese duo to tie the match at 3-3.

  • Europe's summer tourism outlook dimmed by variants, rules

    Chaos and confusion over travel rules and measures to contain new virus outbreaks are contributing to another cruel summer for Europe’s battered tourism industry. Popular destination countries are grappling with surging COVID-19 variants, but the patchwork and last-minute nature of the efforts as the peak season gets underway threatens to derail another summer. In France, the world's most visited country, visitors to cultural and tourist sites were confronted this week with a new requirement for a special COVID-19 pass.

  • European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

    The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. The EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children as young as 12 in North America and Europe.

  • If Anything Can Survive the China Security Crackdown, It’s Alibaba

    There’s no denying that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is still an e-commerce giant in China. Yet, at the same time, the current market sentiment isn’t particularly positive towards BABA stock. Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com This is typical in the financial markets. A perfectly good company can be a darling one year, and then hated the next year. Informed investors should be able to recognize the difference between a business that’s actually in trouble and one that’s unloved for the moment but sh

  • Boris Johnson talked out of triggering 'nuclear option' over Northern Ireland Brexit stalemate

    Boris Johnson was ready to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol this week but was talked down by his Brexit minister Lord Frost, The Telegraph has learnt. With the UK now demanding a renegotiation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, The Telegraph has been told Mr Johnson is now convinced of the need to use the so-called “nuclear option” if Brussels refuses. It is understood that the warning was issued to Dublin this week, with UK officials making clear that it is Mr Johnson,

  • Aaron Kwok shares a worn look from filming, wife comments within seconds

    Kwok looked visibly thinner since his last update on set, causing some of his fans to be worried.

  • China’s Sinopharm vaccine may offer weak COVID-19 protection for elderly, says study

    A survey of blood samples taken from 450 people in Hungary at least two weeks after their second Sinopharm dose found that 90% under 50 years old developed protective antibodies. But the percentage declined with age, and 50% of those over 80 had none.

  • Afghan Air Force runs out of smart bombs following Biden's 'hasty withdrawal,' lawmaker says

    Afghan Air Force pilots have run out of laser-guided weaponry due to the sudden loss of support from the United States and NATO after President Joe Biden decided to exit Afghanistan, according to a senior Afghan lawmaker.

  • U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after arrival

    The White House had announced Friday morning of a delegation led by Thomas-Greenfield that would be going to Haiti to "pay respects upon the death" of Moïse, who was shot dead in his home on July 7.

  • Schools should be '100%' open this fall, White House says

    All schools should be open for in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said, rejecting concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus potentially relegating American students to another year of remote instruction.

  • Not White House's 'role' to 'blame' unvaccinated people for COVID resurgence, Psaki says

    The White House does not believe that it is its place to lay blame at the feet of unvaccinated people for putting others at risk of contracting the coronavirus.