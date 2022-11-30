French President Emmanuel Macron arrives, meets with Kamala Harris ahead of state dinner
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of his private meeting and state dinner with President Joe Biden.
After more than 6 years, a jury will soon decide the fate of George Wagner IV.
The AHSAA Super 7 high school football state championship games are set for this week. Here's how to buy tickets for the Super 7.
Clean hair care brands like Prose and Aveda help you get healthier hair
TheWrap magazine: "To finally get it made, to finally have your feet on the soil of South Africa, was really close to a miracle," Viola Davis says
Here are the Alabama high school football playoff scores for the AHSAA Super 7 state championships for the 2022 season.
"We can't become desensitized," she says. "Helping—not even asking, just doing—should be our standard norm."
Inflation and crime? So last year. Republicans are now laser-focused on something really important: Hunter Biden's laptop.
A little while back, Rihanna announced that she would perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.
A man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said Wednesday. Joshua is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for allegedly having a handgun when the rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 as gunfire erupted outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party. Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.
Twelve Republican U.S. senators joined Democrats this week in voting to codify same-sex marriage in the United States, a bill advocates said was necessary to ensure the Supreme Court does not overturn its earlier decision protecting it. Collins is one of the most moderate Senate Republicans. "When people first saw me get involved, they were scratching their heads," Tillis, another key Republican negotiator, told Politico on Tuesday, adding that his support was due to his "libertarian side."
Colorado offers endless outdoor adventures, a laid-back lifestyle, and excellent economic prospects.
As the El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit tried to execute arrest warrants, Julio Cesar Perez refused to exit the home.
The Republican Party learned nothing from the 2012 election, so it keeps losing winnable races.
He not only claimed Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but reiterated his criticism of Apple's "internet tax."
News has been swirling around about Shanquella Robinson’s death.
Everyone's convinced Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are about to start dating, and a source is going inside their relationship dynamic.
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Nobel Peace prize co-winner Oleksandra Matviichuk are set to be honored at Georgetown University Institute for Women, Peace, and Security’s annual Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards. The Washington Post reported that Zelenska and Matviichuk are two of the four Ukrainian women to be honored at the annual awards ceremony that…
The narrow-body aircraft China hopes will eventually break the duopoly enjoyed by the Boeing Co. and Airbus has been given the green light to begin mass production. According to a report from Reuters, China’s aviation regulator has awarded production certification to the new C919, the country’s homegrown passenger jet built by Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC).
Margaritaville, named after Jimmy Buffett's hit 1977 song, is Alameda's fourth-largest creditor in the bankruptcy case surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried.
A housekeeper at a five-star luxury hotel has been hospitalized after encountering a powdery substance in a hotel room that was allegedly left by a man who trespassed on the property illegally. The incident began on Sunday evening at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, when the unnamed suspect swiped into a room on the 11th floor of the upscale midtown hotel at approximately 8:30 p.m. Authorities believe that the family, who had been allocated five room keys, may have dropped one of them while they were checking out, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.