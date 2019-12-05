French President Emmanuel Macron ‘Calm and Determined’ in Face of Strike

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is “calm and determined” in the face of an indefinite strike called by unions and opposition parties to protest against his planned pension reform, his office said.

Macron, who faced violent grassroots Yellow Vest protests last year, is paying close attention to any potential security issues, an official at the Elysee Palace told reporters in Paris.

The president doesn’t plan to speak publicly on the strikes or the reform in the coming days, the Elysee official also said. As per the French Constitution, the prime minister is responsible for domestic matters.

Unions representing everyone from transport workers to lawyers, doctors, teachers and students have called for on an indefinite strike starting Thursday. The strike has disrupted rail transport, flights, schools and hospitals across France.

Macron will stick to his plans to “reform and modernize” France, the official said, noting that the plan is in line with the mandate he was given by voters. The president “wants to build the welfare state of the 21st century,” the official said.

The pension reform bill may be presented to lawmakers as soon as next week, the Elysee said, declining to say how the strike would affect the final outline of the reform.

