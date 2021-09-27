French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg during restaurant fair visit

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man pelts French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg during his visit to a restaurant and hotel trade fair in the southeastern city of Lyon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories