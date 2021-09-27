French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg during restaurant fair visit

Reuters

China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).