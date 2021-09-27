French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg during restaurant fair visit

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man pelts French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg during his visit to a restaurant and hotel trade fair in the southeastern city of Lyon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's biggest air show to display self-sufficiency drive, military prowess

    China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

  • Wes Unseld Jr. excited to coach 'dynamic' Daniel Gafford for Wizards

    Wes Unseld Jr. coached some really good players in Denver, but says Wizards center Daniel Gafford brings a different element.

  • Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul

    The Taliban are now calling for international flights out of Afghanistan to resume, claiming the issues at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been resolved nearly a month after the United States's military withdrawal from the region.

  • Interest in Arizona voucher system surges among parents against mask mandates

    Arizona Gov. Greg Ducey (R) is offering $7,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to parents whose children's school requires them to wear masks, KJZZ reports.Driving the news: Interest in the program, which enables parents to use the funds to send their child to a different private school, has surged since applications opened in August, per the National Public Radio member station in Phoenix.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ducey, who is using federal fun

  • History shows why moderate Democrats may be hesitant about Biden's agenda as 2022 elections loom

    House Democratic leaders must persuade moderates the Senate will join them in approving a $3.5 trillion budget bill

  • Brexit Panic-Buying Gas Freakout Has Europe Saying: We Told You So

    Chris FurlongThe sight of enraged Brits lining up for hours at gas stations as panic-buying grips the nation has united Europe in schadenfreude.Chaos has descended on Britain’s urban areas over the past few days after a severe shortage of truck drivers made it impossible for gas to be delivered as normal, sparking a mass national freakout. On Monday, BP confirmed that a third of U.K. gas stations had run out of fuel and news crews showed scenes of red-faced anger in miles-long lines of vehicles,

  • Vietnam COVID-19 epicentre may have 40% more unrecorded cases - report

    Authorities in Vietnam's biggest city are urging the government to recognise positive rapid tests for COVID-19 to present a clearer picture of its outbreak, state media reported on Monday, a move that could increase the city's case total by 40%. Ho Chi Minh City, home to about 9 million people, has borne the brunt of Vietnam's coronavirus crisis, accounting for 80% of its more than 18,500 COVID-19 deaths and half of its 756,000 cases. Positive rapid tests of 150,000 people in the city since Aug. 20 have not been included in the overall tally, Tuoi Tre newspaper said, citing the deputy head of the city's health department, Nguyen Huu Hung.

  • The average Indian has to work 724 hours to afford an Apple iPhone 13

    The new iPhone is more expensive for Indians than for almost anyone else in the world. The average Indian will have to work 724 hours—around 90 days—to afford the iPhone 13, according to an analysis by British price comparison-based financial services provider MoneySuperMarket. For the highest end model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple fans in India will have to put in the most work in the world—over 1,100 hours on average.

  • Bob Dylan Announces New Fall Tour with Midwest and East Coast Dates

    The legendary troubadour's tour will kick off in Milwaukee on Nov. 2

  • French president Emmanuel Macron hit in the head with an egg while visiting a food and hotel expo

    In June, Macron was slapped in the face by another young male critic, who's serving four months in prison.

  • K. Michelle teams up with Lifetime on plastic surgery reversal series

    K. Michelle is set to host a new reality television series that will chronicle people’s negative experiences with plastic surgery. […] The post K. Michelle teams up with Lifetime on plastic surgery reversal series appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man City boss Guardiola unsure how to stop fearsome PSG attack

    Pep Guardiola says he does not know how to stop the deadly attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as he prepares for Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Brexit to blame for Britain's lorry driver crisis, lectures favourite to succeed Merkel

    The favourite to become Germany’s next chancellor has lectured Britain about its lorry driver crisis despite Europe's biggest economy suffering its own huge shortfall.

  • Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

    Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Petito's story even though they didn't know her. “She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito's mother, Nicole.

  • The battle for the soul of Idaho will be fought — and won — in the Republican primary

    Too much is at stake to leave the Republican Party primary and Idaho state government to the few who have carried it to such extremes. │ Opinion

  • Bill Maher says Black National Anthem reinforces segregation

    Broadcast personality Bill Maher decried the NFL’s new practice of playing the Black National Anthem as well as the Star-Spangled […] The post Bill Maher says Black National Anthem reinforces segregation appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ESPN analyst: Clemson play-calling ‘archaic.’ Dabo sounds support for Tony Elliott

    The Tigers coach offers an explanation for the team’s lack of production on offense.

  • Gabby Petito's family announces they're creating a foundation to help other people with missing children

    "No one should have to find their child on their own," Joseph Petito said: "We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby."

  • Cardinal Raymond Burke says his recovery slow after COVID-19

    A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 said he has moved into a house but is still struggling to recover from the disease. Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, one of the church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, posted a letter on his website Saturday saying he left the hospital Sept. 3 and moved into a house near his family. Burke said he’s going through in-home rehabilitation, still suffers from fatigue and has difficulty breathing.

  • Heather Gay Shares an Exciting Update About Beauty Lab & Laser

    Heather Gay has reached a major milestone with her cosmetic medical practice, Beauty Lab + Laser. "We're getting to that moment where you have to decide, you know? Are we going to expand and push or we just gonna like sit back and coast for a while and enjoy where we're at?" The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member said on the show's September 26 episode, as she and her business partner Dre discussed expanding to a new building. In an interview, Heather explained that the recent success