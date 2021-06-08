French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face while touring small village

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while visiting a small town in southeast France on Tuesday, and two men were arrested after the incident.

In a video circulating on social media, Macron is seen approaching a metal railing to greet a bystander in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage when the bystander slaps the president.

Macron's security detail pulled him away from the railing and tackled the man, who was wearing a green shirt, glasses and a face mask.

The bystander and another man, both 28, who accompanied him were detained by the police, according to French news broadcaster BFM TV.

Macron was visiting the area to talk about his country loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The Associated Press reports that Macron had visited a high school that was training students to work in hotels and restaurants before the attack.

Far-right opponent Marine Le Pen condemned the attack, tweeting that “it is inadmissible to physically attack the President of the Republic."

"Il est inadmissible de s’attaquer physiquement au président de la République. Je suis la 1ère opposante à Emmanuel #Macron, mais il est le président : on peut le combattre politiquement, mais on ne peut pas se permettre à son égard la moindre violence." pic.twitter.com/AtUfpK4Uy2 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 8, 2021

Speaking at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that “through the head of state, that’s democracy that has been targeted.” His comments brought applause from lawmakers from all ranks, who stood in a show of support, the AP reports.

“Democracy is about debate, dialogue, confrontation of ideas, expression of legitimate disagreements, of course, but in no case it can be violence, verbal assault and even less physical assault,” Castex said.

