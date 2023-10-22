French president Emmanuel Macron to visit Israel in coming days
PARIS (Reuters) - French president will visit Israel in coming days, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.
Macron and Dutch Prime Minister "will arrive tomorrow and Tuesday and will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu," it said on Sunday in a post on X.
The Elysee has not yet confirmed the visit.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Layli Foroudi; Editing by Nick Zieminski)