French president Emmanuel Macron to visit Israel in coming days

French President Macron attends a video-conference with families of French hostages in Gaza

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Israel in coming days, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.

Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte "will arrive tomorrow and Tuesday and will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu," it said on Sunday in a post on X.

The Elysee has not yet confirmed the visit.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Layli Foroudi; Editing by Nick Zieminski)