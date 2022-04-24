French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, defeats Marine Le Pen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Jackson, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Jean-Marie Le Pen
    Jean-Marie Le Pen
    French right-wing and nationalist politician

WASHINGTON – French President Emmanuel Macron cruised to a second term Sunday, beating back a stronger-than-expected challenge from a far-right populist who has attacked the European Union and NATO and expressed support for Russia.

In a rematch of the 2017 presidential election, Macron led challenger Marine Le Pen with more than 58% of the vote, according to projected results from the French news media, working with national pollsters.

Le Pen conceded shortly after the announced projection. She noted that she improved her performance from five years ago and will now concentrate on legislative elections for her party.

"The game is not completely over," she told supporters.

Five years ago, Macron defeated Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote.

Macron, 44, who built his own political party to run for president in 2017, won again despite a first term beset by protests of his economic policies, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine that roiled diplomatic relations across the globe.

His reelection also dealt a setback to the populist movements that have upended politics across the Western world, from Brexit to the successes of Viktor Orban in Hungary and Donald Trump in the United States.

“When one puts back together your project brick by brick, it’s a project that’s about getting out of the EU, even if it doesn’t explicitly say so,” Macron told Le Pen in their last debate.

American and European government officials greeted news of Macron's reelection with relief. Some analysts in the United States pointed out Macron won despite approval ratings of less than 40% – about the same as President Joe Biden, who is contemplating a reelection run of his own in 2024.

"An interesting observation, just FYI," tweeted White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. "President Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over LePen, at a time when his approval rating is 36%. Hmmm...."

State of the race: Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

First round:Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen fight for French presidency

Far-right Le Pen's came out strong after first round

Le Pen had come within 5 percentage points of Macron in the first round of voting two weeks ago, fanning fears of an ultranationalistic turn in French politics. Le Pen has long espoused an anti-immigrant agenda, and in this campaign, she called for banning Muslim women from wearing headscarves in public.

In a Friday interview on BFM television in France, Macron cast the election as a choice "between leaving or not leaving Europe" and "abandoning or not abandoning the secular republic.”

Le Pen, echoing the arguments of anti-globalists across the continent, said France had surrendered its sovereignty to multilateral organizations like the EU and NATO.

In the runup to Sunday's election, French voters expressed anxiety over issues that have also shaped politics in the United States and elsewhere: inflation, a sluggish economy, fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A picture shows screens displaying a live televised between French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen broadcasted on French TV channels TF1 and France 2, in a viewing room at the studios hosting the debate in Saint-Denis, France, ahead of the second round of France&#39;s presidential election.
A picture shows screens displaying a live televised between French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen broadcasted on French TV channels TF1 and France 2, in a viewing room at the studios hosting the debate in Saint-Denis, France, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

Macron and La Pen finished as the top two candidates from a crowded field after the first round of voting two weeks ago. In a closer-than-expected margin, Macron finished with 27.85% of the vote, and Le Pen with 23.15%.

The narrow margin prompted more political activity by Macron, who had focused on his government job and did very little campaigning before that first round.

Polls in recent days showed Macron expanding his lead, but the French president warned supporters not to take anything for granted.

Macron and Russia's war in Ukraine

Macron has played a key role in organizing the Western response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, promoting military assistance to the Ukrainians and economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's government.

Le Pen has been sympathetic to Putin and Russia, and a victory by her would have been a big propaganda victory for Putin's government.

Macron played on Le Pen's ties to Russia during the campaign, telling her in one debate: “When you speak to Russia, you are speaking to your banker." He also said her anti-Muslim policies would trigger a "civil war" in France.

After her loss in the 2017 presidential election, Le Pen sought to soften her image. She reversed her longtime opposition to the euro, the EU's currency, and changed the national party from the "National Front" to "National Rally."

Le Pen's agenda:Marine Le Pen's far-right vision: Retooling France at home, abroad

Attacks on Macron:French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face while touring small village

This time around, Le Pen focused more on economic anxiety expressed by many French voters. One of her targets: Macron's plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 65.

The challenger said she wanted to "give the French their money back.”

A Le Pen victory would have meant drastic changes for the French and their relationship with the EU and NATO, organizations with close ties to the United States. France is the EU's second-largest economy, and has nuclear weapons.

Now Macron gets a second term for his more global agenda.

Historian Simon Schama tweeted that it "looks like those endlessly repetitive self-feeding newspaper predictions that this would be a nailbiter because France hated Macron so much and Le Pen now so reassuring were all massively mistaken."

The results of the French election are a victory for the EU, NATO and their U.S. allies, but also a warning that the populism of the Le Pen type is not dead.

Le Pen got a higher vote total than five years ago, noted Benjamin Haddad, the senior director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council. Estimated voter turnout Sunday was less than 75%, low by French standards.

"There is discontent," Haddad said. "There is anger. There is anger at the cost of living."

Macron rallied his candidacy with a strong debate showing last week, he said, and seems ready to continue pursuing a "reformist liberal agenda.

"There are things he will have to address," Haddad said. "He is aware of that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Macron wins reelection as French president over Marine Le Pen

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French President

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is heading for victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election on a pro-business, pro-European Union platform, bolstering the bloc in the midst of its worst security crisis in decades.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Air Raid Sirens Heard Across Most of CountryDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy,

  • France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake. Le Pen admitted defeat but vowed to keep up the fight, with the June parliamentary elections in mind. "We will not spoil the victory ... but (Le Pen's) National Rally has its highest score ever," Health Minister Olivier Veran told BFM TV.

  • Biden to visit Israel in coming months after Bennett invitation

    JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett's office and the White House said on Sunday. The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem," Bennett's office said in a statement, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the holy city's Al-Aqsa mosque.

  • Polling agencies project Macron to defeat Le Pen in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron will emerge victorious in his contentious reelection race against Marine Le Pen, polling agencies projected Sunday.

  • Warren says Biden is running in 2024: ‘I’m supporting him’

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday said she’d be supporting President Biden assuming he runs for reelection in 2024, as he has said he intends to do. Biden is dealing with low approval ratings, which along with his age has led to steady talk about whether he will run for a second term. The president…

  • FAA admits fault in Capitol aircraft incident

    Capitol Police had to issue an evacuation alert to those in the area during a flyover for what ultimately ended up being a false alarm.

  • U.S. FAA apologizes for failing to alert Capitol police over parachute jump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apologized late Friday for failing to provide advance notification to the U.S. Capitol Police of a small airplane flight that prompted a security scare earlier this week. The single-engine plane flying the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team over a baseball game near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was mistaken for a potential security threat. "We did not provide advance notification of this event to the U.S. Capitol Police," the FAA said in disclosing its initial review findings.

  • Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

    Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 04/24/2022

  • Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark

    Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, who played with Cabrera on the Tigers, came over to give his former teammate a big hug.

  • AZ Briefing: Wind gusts fuel Tunnel, Crooks fires; weekend road closures, alternate routes; new beer bars to try

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • 2023 QB class may influence Falcons' direction in NFL draft

    The talent of the quarterbacks who might be available to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 could impact decisions by general manager Terry Fontenot with the No. 8 overall pick in next week's NFL draft. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the top-rated quarterbacks this year. Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith must find a new plan at quarterback after trading longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis last month.

  • Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

    Universal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In its second weekend of […]

  • Keith Richards Has Some Crazy Car Stories

    He drove it like he stole it, only he owned these cars.

  • OSCE says members of its Ukraine monitoring mission ‘deprived of their liberty’

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Saturday that it is working to facilitate the release of members of its special monitoring mission in Ukraine amid concerns that they have been “deprived of their liberty.” “The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of [OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] national…

  • Sixers admit that officiating bothered them in Game 4 loss to Raptors

    The Philadelphia 76ers admit that they were bothered by the officials in their Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

  • Delaware County Fairgrounds hosting Trump rally despite some resident and IRS concerns

    Some Delaware County residents object to their fairgrounds being used for a large political rally. Fair board says it is merely renting space.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 24

    This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” we’ll have the latest on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to war-torn Ukraine and a Sunday exclusive interview with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Plus, we check in with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the long-awaited COVID vaccine for America’s youngest.

  • 2022 NFL draft: The QB Wonderlic test scores

    The Lions don't use the Wonderlic but the scores are of interest to many

  • Lexus TX three-row SUV coming in about 18 months

    The upcoming Lexus TX would offer more interior room, especially for third-row passengers, than the current RX L. It would be more car-like than the big GX SUV.

  • Live updates | Leftist leader vows to fight Macron in June

    Leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said Sunday that Marine Le Pen’s defeat in the French election is “very good news for the unity of our people,” and vowed to lead the fight against Emmanuel Macron’s party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Melenchon, who failed to reach the second round by a few hundred thousand votes and had urged his supporters not to vote for Le Pen, said Macron’s “presidential monarchy survives by default and under the constraint of a biased choice.”