French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term in a runoff election against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But she called the result a win for her nationalist ideaology -- and its supporters. Elaine Cobbe has more on the results.

  • Emmanuel Macron declares victory in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron declared victory in his reelection race after polling agencies projected him as the winner Sunday. Macron's opponent, the far-right Marine Le Pen, concede the race.

  • Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice

    STORY: The French voted on Sunday (April 24) in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job, or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen.That would amount to a political earthquake on a par with Brexit or the U.S. election of Donald Trump, ending decades of rule by mainstream French leaders and raising questions about the future of the European Union.Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead, but a surprise Le Pen victory couldn't be ruled out. Low turnout looked highly likely.Macron has warned of "civil war" if Le Pen - whose policies include a ban on wearing Muslim headscarves in public - is elected, and has called on democrats of all stripes to back him. He won against Le Pen in the last presidential election five years ago.This was voter Lionel Fernandez in the Alpine town of Annecy. “I usually vote for the left, but it's to block, I mean, I’m not ok with Ms Le Pen’s policies, so it’s out of the question, we need to unite.”Le Pen has zeroed in on Macron's abrasive leadership style, which she says shows an elitist contempt for ordinary people.And she focused her campaign on the rising cost of living, which many French say has worsened with the surge in global energy prices. That worked for Virginie Gruy, in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. "I'm not saying we'd become richer under Le Pen," she says, "but life would be fairer. Everyone would harvest the fruits of their labor, and that's not the case with Macron." If Macron wins a second term it won't be plain sailing, with the furious protests over his pro-business reforms that plagued his presidency almost certain to continue.

  • Macron casts vote in French presidential runoff

    STORY: Macron greeted people and posed for photos when he arrived with his wife, Brigitte, to vote. The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake. Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead as analysts said Le Pen - despite her efforts to soften her image and tone down some of her Rassemblement National party's policies - remained unpalatable for many. But a surprise Le Pen victory could not be ruled out, given the high numbers of voters who were undecided or not sure if they would vote at all in the presidential runoff. Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

  • Emmanuel Macron Re-Elected President of France, Beating Far-Right Candidate Marine Le Pen

    Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent President of France, has been re-elected for a second term, beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with a projected 58.2% of the vote. Le Pen, the leader of the Rassemblement National party, got an estimated 41.8% of the vote, according to the Ipsos-Sopra Steria polling institute. Macron, a 44-year old, pro-E.U. […]

