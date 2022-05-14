French President Macron to visit Emirates to mourn death of pro-West ruler

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    2nd Ra'is of the United Arab Emirates
  • Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
    Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
    Sheikh of Abu Dhabi (1918-2004)

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a trip to the United Arab Emirates to mourn the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and display his support for the ruling family, with whom France holds lucrative business and military ties.

Macron will travel to the UAE on Sunday, his administration said in a statement, to pay tribute to Khalifa, who died on Friday, and "express his support to his brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the rest of the family, and the entire Emirian people",

Khalifa, UAE president since 2004, was a pro-Western moderniser who had aligned the Gulf Arab state more closely with the West, but had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014. He was buried and funeral prayers were held on Friday.

Major oil producer UAE is seen by France as a strategic partner in the region, and business ties, which include the delivery of military equipment and energy infrastructure, have been reinforced under Macron's first presidential term.

During a high-profile visit to Dubai in November, Macron displayed a good relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed, the country's de facto leader, and business delegations from both states signed a series of major deals.

The UAE ordered 80 of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters through an arms contract worth 17 billion euros ($19.20 billion), which the French say will secure thousands of local jobs.

French energy giants TotalEnergies and Engie also won billion-euro deals.

Paris has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No apology from Boris Johnson, after hostage Nazanin tells him she ‘lived in the shadow of his words’

    Former detainee urges prime minister to answer questions at inquiry

  • UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. Sheikh Khalifa oversaw much of the country’s blistering economic growth and his name was immortalized on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, after bailing out debt-crippled Dubai during its financial crisis over a decade ago. The last several years of his life saw his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed rise to become the de-facto ruler and decision-maker of major foreign policy decisions, such as joining a Saudi-led war in Yemen and spearheading an embargo on neighboring Qatar in recent years.

  • UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal

    Britain’s foreign secretary has warned the European Union that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act” to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU doesn't show flexibility

  • Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at journalist funeral

    She 'was the sister of all Palestinians', Shireen Abu Akleh's brother said of the slain journalist

  • Emmanuel who? Far-right fighting hard-left for French vote

    The stakes are high, the fight nasty and the party of centrist President Emmanuel Macron is the one to beat. A month before the first round of voting, the campaign for the 577 seats in France’s lower house of parliament has been brutal. Pressure has been mounting since the April presidential election when Macron won a second mandate, beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the run-off to quash her third bid for the job.

  • Delaware university to file civil rights complaint over lacrosse team’s bus search

    The president of Delaware State University, a historically Black institution, announced on Friday that the school would be filing a civil rights complaint after Georgia county officials searched the university’s women’s lacrosse team’s baggage. “I am announcing the University’s intention to file a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department…

  • In first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said. Austin has tried multiple times to try and talk with Shoigu since the invasion started nearly three months ago, but officials said Moscow had appeared uninterested.

  • Pelosi says Hong Kong’s arrest of cardinal ‘one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the arrest of a Catholic cardinal in Hong Kong, calling it “one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown” in an op-ed published Friday in The Washington Post. Cardinal Joseph Zen and four other people were arrested earlier this week by national security police in Hong Kong…

  • Pentagon orders 10,500 troops to replace forces in Europe

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of 10,500 troops to replace ones who have been previously deployed to Europe. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that the troops will be deployed “in the coming months,” adding that the U.S.’s force posture in Europe will remain unchanged. “These are not permanent moves,”…

  • Britain sanctions Putin’s mistress, ex-wife, and cousins

    The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast considered to be the mistress of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UK media outlet Sky News reported on May 13.

  • UAE President and pro-West moderniser Khalifa dies

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a pro-Western moderniser who had aligned the Gulf Arab state closer to the United States and its allies, died on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Khalifa, who was also ruler of the UAE's richest emirate, Abu Dhabi, but gave no details. Khalifa, born in 1948, had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014.

  • Ailing UAE Ruler Dies, Influential Prince Set to Succeed Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaThe president of the United Arab Emirates has died and his powerful you

  • US poised to bite into Russia’s global defense market share

    A senior U.S. State Department official said Thursday that a massive Ukraine aid package ― which contains $4 billion in grants for allies to buy American-made military hardware ― is partly aimed at eroding Russia’s share of the global defense market.

  • India bans wheat exports to deepen global food crisis

    The Indian government has blocked all exports of wheat with immediate effect in a move that could intensify the global shortage exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Despite everything, Azov in Mariupol continues to knock the invaders out of their positions

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 21:16 Soldiers of the Azov Regiment, despite the significant predominance of enemy forces and a lack of ammunition, continue to knock out the invaders from their captured positions at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

  • China voices discontent with EU-Japan position on Senkaku islands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that a joint EU-Japan statement that mentioned a territorial dispute between China and Japan was an attempt to smear China and interfere in its internal affairs. The statement, issued following a joint EU-China summit in Tokyo, expressed concern over the situation surrounding the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku islands in Japan.

  • Javelin missile: Made by the US, wielded by Ukraine, feared by Russia

    The American-made FGM-148 Javelin has been making mincemeat of T-72s and T-90s in Ukraine, according to reports.

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Ted Cruz Mocked Republicans Who Suck Up To Trump And You Know What Happened Next

    The Texas Republican talked about GOP candidates having Trump tattooed on their rear ends and received some blunt reminders in response.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," Twitter's potential new owner said.