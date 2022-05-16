French prime minister resigns; Macron naming new one shortly

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex waves as he leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Jean Castex
    Prime Minister of France

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigned Monday in an expected move after the reelection last month of centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who will quickly name a replacement.

Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace on Monday to formally offer his resignation, which the president “accepted,” the Elysee said in a statement.

Macron is expected to name a new prime minister shortly. French media say Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is the favorite for the job. In France, it's common for presidents to have more than one prime minister during their terms.

Macron and his new prime minister will then hold talks in order to appoint France's full new government in the coming days.

The new prime minister’s first mission will be to make sure that Macron’s centrist party and its allies do well in France's parliamentary election in June. The vote, scheduled for two rounds, will determine which group holds the majority of seats at the National Assembly, which has the final say over the Senate in France's law-making process.

Macron also promised a bill addressing the rising cost of living in France, where food and energy prices are surging. It will be prepared by his new government and is expected to be presented just after the parliamentary election.

If Macron’s party wins a majority in the Assembly, the prime minister will then need to ensure that pension changes promised by the president are put into law, including raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. The proposed changes have been criticized by workers, unions and left-wing voters.

Macron also promised that the new prime minister would be directly in charge of “green planning,” seeking to accelerate France's implementation of climate-related policies. Macron vowed to go “twice as fast” in his second term to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

___

Follow all AP stories on France's 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Wheat Surges Amid Fears of Shortages as India Restricts Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat jumped by the exchange limit to near a record high after India’s move to restrict exports, exposing just how tight global supplies are during the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasur

  • McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

    The chain opened in Moscow in 1990 as the Soviet Union was opening its economy to Western brands.

  • Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

    President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country's Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump's late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 special operations forces that had been operating there. Biden's decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

  • This week: House targets baby food shortage, Senate looks to move Ukraine aid

    The House will take up legislation this week to address the nationwide baby formula shortage, as Republicans hammer the Biden administration over the issue. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday said the House will take up a pair of bills this week to tackle the shortages, which have left parents and guardians scrambling to find…

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Warns NATO Aspirants as Oil Sanctions Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the decision by Sweden and Finland to join NATO “will produce our response,” as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she expects the European Union to impose sanctions on Russian oil within the next few days.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immun

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • ‘Rust’ Producer ‘Confident’ Filmmakers Will ‘Complete the Movie’ After Investigation Into On-Set Killing

    Producer Anjul Nigam, a partner with star Alec Baldwin on a new producing venture, plans to finish the indie Western

  • U.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting

    U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives, wrote on Twitter.

  • Manchester Regional board grants principal tenure against teachers' wishes. Here's why

    The Manchester Regional teachers' union took a vote of "no confidence" in Principal John Coviello, but he will be granted tenure anyway.

  • Has the Market Hit Bottom?

    Investors still haven't discounted the full extent of the challenges that are yet likely to surface in this cycle, writes Larry Hatheway in a commentary essay.

  • Biden to tackle affordable housing, aiming to close gap in housing supply in 5 years

    The White House will take steps to spur creation of more affordable homes, include federal assistance for manufactured homes and density incentives.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at White House

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday will become the new face of President Biden’s White House — marking a historic change that some have been waiting to see for years. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary. For years, a small group of influential Black…

  • Three scientists found a hole in the ozone layer, prompting a global treaty

    On this day in weather history, scientists published that there's a hole in the ozone layer.

  • Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

    They also missed their mom's engagement.

  • Severe thunderstorms could hit Western Maryland, south-central Pa. this afternoon

    "Damaging winds are the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as well," the national weather service reports.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre taking over as White House press secretary

    The New York native is the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

  • Forget rideshares, Uber will rent you a party bus

    Uber continues to show that it has grand ambitions that go far beyond the ride-sharing service that it first became known for. At the company's second annual, product-focused Go/Get event, Uber announced a host of new features focused primarily on expanding its offerings in both the travel and delivery categories.

  • Japan's Okinawa marks half century since U.S. handover as regional tensions grow

    The Japanese island chain of Okinawa marked the 50th anniversary on Sunday of the end of U.S. occupation and its return to Japan with calls for more economic growth and fewer U.S. bases despite growing worries over its proximity to an increasingly assertive China. Okinawa, a string of tropical islands off far southwest Japan much closer to Taiwan than Tokyo, suffered massive devastation in World War Two. Nearly 30 years of U.S. rule followed.

  • Artemi Panarin rips home OT winner to lift Rangers over Penguins in Game 7

    Artemi Panarin's Game 7 overtime winner capped a thrilling 3-1 series comeback for the Rangers.