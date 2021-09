Associated Press

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert. “I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he tweeted Wednesday. Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final earlier this month.