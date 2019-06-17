French prosecutor orders Lyon knife man into psychiatric ward

LYON, June 17 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor ordered on Monday a man who had attacked soldiers with a knife in Lyon to be held in a psychiatric hospital.

After questioning the 26-year-old, the prosecutor declared he was not psychologically fit to be kept in police custody, a statement said.

During his initial detention, the man explained his behaviour saying he was depressed and "wanted to die, not to kill or wound the soldiers," prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said.

The man, clad in a long North African-style robe and wielding a knife, was spotted on Sunday afternoon on the grounds of the Desgenettes military hospital but refused to stop when asked to by a military patrol. One of the soldiers eventually shot him in the leg. (Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)