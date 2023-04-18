Left-wing French publisher arrested by Scotland Yard ‘over anti-Macron protests’

A protest in Paris during French President Emmanuel Macron's televised address to the nation after signing pension reforms into law - AFP

Scotland Yard has arrested a French publisher suspected of taking part in the protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms under anti-terrorism laws.

Ernest Moret, a freelancer at the Left-wing Editions La Fabrique, was detained at St Pancras station on Monday evening after arriving on the Eurostar.

He had travelled to the UK to take part in the London Book Fair, but was held for questioning on arrival under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, which allows police to investigate people passing through UK borders.

After being questioned by counter terror police he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of obstructing the investigation and remained in custody.

According to his Paris-based employer, Mr Moret was questioned about his involvement in demonstrations in France about plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

A spokesman for the publisher, which describes itself as a “house whose aim is to subvert the established order”, said Mr Moret had been questioned about his participation in the demonstrations and unrest over the planned pension reforms.

In a statement the spokesman said: “On arrival at St Pancras Station, Ernest was pulled aside by police officers acting under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detained for questioning without a lawyer present, allegedly to determine whether he was engaged in terrorist acts or in possession of material for use in terrorism.

“The police officers claimed that Ernest had participated in demonstrations in France as a justification for this act - a quite remarkably inappropriate statement for a British police officer to make and which seems to clearly indicate complicity between French and British authorities on this matter.

“It was demanded that he give up his phone and pass codes to the officers, with no justification or explanation offered. This morning, Ernest was formally arrested and transferred to a police station, accused of obstruction because of his refusal to give up his pass codes. He remains in police custody.

‘An assault on freedom of expression’

“We consider these actions to be outrageous and unjustifiable infringements of basic principles of the freedom of expression and an example of the abuse of anti-terrorism laws.

“We consider that this assault on the freedom of expression of a publisher is yet another manifestation of the slide towards repressive and authoritarian measures taken by the current French government in the face of widespread popular discontent and protest.

“It is crucial for all defenders of basic democratic values to express in the strongest terms that we find this intolerable and outrageous.”

Powers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 give police officers the power to stop and question people arriving at the UK borders in order to determine if they may be involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A Scotland Yard spokesman refused to discuss what the suspect had been questioned about but confirmed that a 28-year-old man has been arrested after obstructing the investigation.

The spokesman said: “At around 7.30pm on Monday, 17 April, a 28-year-old man was stopped by port officers as he arrived at St Pancras station, using powers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“On Tuesday, 18 April, the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing a Schedule 7 examination (contrary to section 18 of the Terrorism Act 2000). The man remains in custody. Enquiries continue.”

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, has pointedly blamed the violence that marred some protests against pension reform in France over the past three months on far-Left “Black Blocks”.

Emmanuel Macron - AFP

After particularly violent clashes last month in which 457 people were arrested and 441 police officers injured, Mr Darmanin said: “The far-Left wants to attack the Republic, and we have to send a message of condemnation.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jean Morisot, one of the publishing house’s owners, said: “Ernest is a former philosophy student who has been working with us for a long time. He went to London for professional reasons and this is an infringement on our work.

‘This is part of a slide toward a surveillance society’

“We don’t know why he’s specifically been arrested. But it seems clear there is an exchange of information and methods between the British and French police here. It is part of a slide toward a surveillance society.

“It seems to be an attempt to exert a form of pressure on political groups and militants to weaken and disorganise any opposition. Any environmental or union activist who demonstrates too vehemently is put on police files and bothered and hunted down. That appears to be what has happened here with the aid of the British police.”

“People bandy about the spectre of Black Blocks. But this is the first time that Ernest has ever been arrested and he has no criminal record.”

La Fabrique notably published The Coming Insurrection, a French radical Leftist, anarchist tract written by The Invisible Committee, the nom de plume of an anonymous author (or possibly authors). It hypothesises the “imminent collapse of capitalist culture”.

The Coming Insurrection is also known for its association with the legal case of the Tarnac Nine, a group of nine French young people arrested in Tarnac in rural France on Nov 11 2008 “on the grounds that they were to have participated in the sabotage of overhead electrical lines on France’s national railways”.

The Tarnac Nine were variously accused of conspiracy, sabotage, terrorism, and being the authors of The Coming Insurrection. They were acquitted of most of the charges in 2018.

Mr Morisot said: “The police tried to link La Fabrique with the presumed authors of this work and militant actions. They mobilised anti-terror forces and were relentless but they never succeeded in finding a link.”

A protest was due to take place at the French Institute in south Kensington on Tuesday evening, with demonstrators calling on Helene Duchene, the French ambassador, to request Mr Moret’s release.

Pamela Morton, the National Union of Journalists’ senior books and magazines organiser, urged members to join the protest and said: “It seems extraordinary that the British police have acted this way in using terrorism legislation to arrest the publisher who was on legitimate business here for the London Book Fair.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the man was bailed on Tuesday evening.