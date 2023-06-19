French rail operator in court after cat run over by train

Neko the cat

The death of a cat that was run over by a train in France has sparked protests and landed the national rail operator in court.

Pet owners Georgia and her 15-year-old daughter Melaina were preparing to board a train from Paris’s Montparnasse station to Bordeaux in January when their cat Neko escaped from its travel bag and disappeared under a stationary carriage.

After 20 minutes of trying to persuade staff to rescue it, the train departed, killing the cat.

“We saw him sliced in half,” Melaina told animal rights association 30 Millions d’Amis (30 Million Friends), which pressed for charges.

“They told us it wasn’t their problem, that it was just a cat and that we should have had it on a leash.”

The incident caused outrage among pet lovers who filed a criminal lawsuit against the SNCF.

Campaigners from 30 Millions d’Amis accused the company of “serious abuse and acts of cruelty”.

On Saturday, demonstrators gathered at the Bordeaux station in protest over the cat’s death.

A petition calling for “justice for Neko” has also notched up 33,500 signatures.

The SNCF is facing the relatively mild charge of “inflicting involuntary harm on a domestic pet,” punishable by a €450 fine.

But lawyers for the charity had asked a court to raise the offence to willfully causing the animal’s death, which carries a possible fine of up to €75,000 and a five-year jail sentence.

On Monday a police tribunal ruled that there should be no criminal trial. But a decision on whether a fine will be issued is expected to be announced at a later date.

“Neko has not said his last word,” said Georgia.

“This must never happen again. It’s important symbolically.”

The SNCF said in a statement: “Everyone has been very affected by this event which has stirred strong emotions in the company and among the train personnel.”

“Despite the search by staff and the owner, the cat was no longer visible when the train departed. No one knew where it was.”

