French regulators lift ban on online marketplace Wish

·1 min read

(Reuters) - ContextLogic Inc said on Tuesday that France had lifted the ban on its e-commerce marketplace, Wish, after it was delisted from search engines and app stores over concerns about product safety.

France's General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) banned the U.S.-based firm's listings in November 2021 on grounds that it had found a large proportion of products on the Wish site to be dangerous.

"France is an important market to us, and we look forward to a continued partnership with DGCCRF in the future," Wish's compliance chief, Joanna Forster, said in a statement.

The company said users will now be able to download the Wish app from Google's Play Store while it will be restored on Apple's App Store in the coming days.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Amgen Faces Lawsuit For Hiding Its Stupendous Tax Bill Of $10B

    In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) concealed the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022 and had its investors wait for too long on disclosing taxes and penalties bill of $10.7 billion. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015 by inappropriately attributing its U.S. profits to a Puerto Rico subsidiary. Though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territo

  • Ex-49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley, Lions agree to one-year contract, agents confirm

    Former 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $6 million.

  • Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, 5,000 Open Roles in Efficiency Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SV

  • Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

    Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. The cutting of the ethics and society team, as reported by Platformer, is part of a recent spate of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees across the company. The elimination of the team comes as Microsoft invests billions more dollars into its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art- and text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, and revamps its Bing search engine and Edge web browser to be powered by a new, next-generation large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search."

  • Microsoft Strung Together Tens of Thousands of Chips in a Pricey Supercomputer for OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- When Microsoft Corp. invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, it agreed to build a massive, cutting-edge supercomputer for the artificial intelligence research startup. The only problem: Microsoft didn’t have anything like what OpenAI needed and wasn’t totally sure it could build something that big in its Azure cloud service without it breaking.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC

  • Marian Croak, who has 200 patents to her name including the technology behind Zoom, became one of the first Black women to be inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame

    Croak's innovations in internet tech have enabled remote work, text donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and voting for American Idol.

  • Hundreds of migrants try to force US-Mexico border

    STORY: Frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app, the migrants gathered at the frontier in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, but could not breach the crossing connecting the two countries.Neither U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) nor the Mexican government's national migration authority immediately replied to requests for comment.Many migrants have become fed up with the asylum process since the Biden administration made an app called CBP One available to them that was meant to streamline applications. They say the app is beset by persistent glitches and high demand, leaving them in limbo in perilous border regions.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said recent app updates will simplify and speed up the process.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to test Starlink and T-Mobile's cell phone service this year in an attempt to eliminate dead zones worldwide, exec says

    Elon Musk previously tweeted that SpaceX and T-Mobile's cell service would "eliminate dead zones worldwide."

  • Sony points to Starfield exclusivity for why Microsoft can't be trusted with Call of Duty

    Microsoft previously stated it would have no incentive to make Bethesda games exclusive

  • OpenAI releases GPT-4, artificial intelligence that can 'see'

    OpenAI said Tuesday it was unveiling GPT-4, a new version of its artificial intelligence software.

  • Twitter's India Rival Integrates chatGPT To Challenge Elon Musk-Led Company's Dominance

    Koo, an India-based social media app, has integrated OpenAI’s chatGPT to establish itself as a trendier and more user-friendly platform. What Happened: Koo, an Indian social media app that aims to rival Elon Musk‘s Twitter, has integrated chatGPT technology to help users draft posts easily, reported Reuters. See Also On Benzinga India: Apple’s iPhones May Be Expensive But Tech Giant’s Growth Is Outpacing Chinese Rivals In India The platform will allow users to use chatGPT directly within the app

  • iPhone owners outraged over forced clean energy usage setting

    Apple has a new charging feature in its latest update which iPhone users say has caused their phones to charge more slowly. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.

  • One of my favorite surround soundbars is on sale for a historic-low price (save $300)

    This thing will blow the roof off your living room (in the best possible way).

  • OpenAI's GPT-4 upgrade will let you turn text into video, Microsoft exec says ahead of upcoming release

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that "People are begging to be disappointed" over GPT-4, despite the hype.

  • Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?

    Facebook parent company Meta is shedding another 10,000 jobs after cutting NFT support and making noise about AI. Is another pivot coming?

  • Lowe's Adds New Security Measure Some Customers May Not Like

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.

  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4

    (Reuters) -The startup OpenAI on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for human-like technology to proliferate and more competition between its backer Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google. OpenAI, which created the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said in a blog post that its latest technology is "multimodal," meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content. The text-input feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.

  • Dollar Tree Offers These Must-Have Tech Gadgets for Under $5

    If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation but still need your tech gadget fix, you may want to shop at Dollar Tree or other discount retailers. See: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in...

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Long-Term Review: Bigger Might Actually be Better

    Remember back when the first cell phones came out and then the race to make them smaller began? Shout out to that tiny Cingular phone. Well, something happened between then and now, and it seems like the race made a U-turn. Suddenly bigger is better. I made the switch to an iPhone in 2015/16 and […]

  • Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers

    Google announced a new open source program called Open Health Stack for developers to build health-related apps. The search giant said that the stack is centered around the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Standards (FHIR) standards. This makes it easier for developers to capture the information and healthcare workers to access that.