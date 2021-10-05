French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

Around 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a report released Tuesday. Some 3,000 priests and others involved in the church were alleged to be involved with the abuse.

