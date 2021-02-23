French researchers trial more accurate fast COVID-19 test

  • French researchers trial more accurate fast COVID-19 test
  • French researchers trial more accurate fast COVID-19 test
1 / 2

French researchers trial more accurate fast COVID-19 test

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (Reuters) - - French researchers are using tiny antibody particles extracted from the family of animals that includes camels and llamas to produce a test they say can detect if patients have COVID-19 faster and more accurately than existing methods.

The prototype test, called CorDial-1, has not been approved for use, but initial trials on 300 samples showed a 90% accuracy rate compared to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting COVID-19.

The prototype test can deliver results within 10 minutes, and can be used outside the laboratory, according to the team developing it, while PCR testing typically takes hours and needs lab conditions.

There are other quick and portable COVID-19 tests available, but scientists have raised doubts about their reliability.

The CorDial-1 test uses antibody fragments called nanobodies. They are derived from camelids -- a group that includes camels, dromedaries, llamas and alpacas -- because they are more stable than antibodies from other creatures.

For the COVID-19 test, the nanobodies are grafted onto the surface of an electrode. When those nanobodies come into contact with the "spike" protein of the COVID-19 virus, they interact to produce a change in the electrical current across the electrode.

When the testing apparatus -- a device the size of a large USB stick -- is plugged into a smartphone, the current shows up as a signal on a graph.

"Depending on the height of the signal, you can say if you are COVID positive or negative," said Sabine Szunerits, of the University of Lille, who is working on the project with scientists at the University of Marseille and the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

The next phase of the project is to run a three-month trial on more than 1,000 people.

Christophe Demaille, lead researcher in molecular electrochemistry at the University of Paris, who is not involved in the project, said tests that rely on electrical signals are highly portable.

"I am confident it will be usable anywhere," he said of the CorDial-1 project.

(Additional reporting by Yiming Woo, Writing by Christian Lowe, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Takeaways From Activision's BlizzConline

    Video game maker Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) revealed its content pipeline for 2021 during its annual BlizzConline event, but fell short of acting as a catalyst for the stock, according to BofA. The Activision Blizzard Analyst: Ryan Ghee maintains a Buy rating on Activision's stock with a $114 price target. The Activision Blizzard Thesis: Among the new releases Activision's management showcased during the presentation, included: Diablo 2 Resurrected (D2R) is featuring cross-progression. Mercenaries is a new hero-builder mode in Hearthstone. The Burning Crusade is coming to World of Warcraft Classic. The Blizzard Arcade Collection includes three remakes. Hero Missions in Overwatch 2 could include hundreds of missions blending different enemies, objectives and maps. Related Link: Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Betting On These 3 US Video-Game Stocks Overall, the keynote presentation wasn't compelling enough to warrant an incrementally bullish stance on the stock, the analyst wrote. Specifically, the Diablo 2 announcement wasn't a surprise as given reports of its existence and a World of Warcraft expansion was widely expected. "We are encouraged by the positive online response to D2R and Mercenaries and see those titles as having the greatest upside potential versus our model," the analyst wrote. Bottom line, management's presentation was strong enough to support its recent guidance for growth in 2021. ATVI Price Action: Shares of Activision traded lower by 4.1% Monday at $96.58. (Photo: BlizzConline 2021) Latest Ratings for ATVI DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy Feb 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEx-GE CEO Immelt 'Unhappy' With Perception Of His Time At HelmJay-Z And LVMH Pop The Cork On Champagne Deal, Addresses Global Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.K. Domestic Stocks Jump With Travel Shares on Reopening Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. domestically oriented stocks gained on Tuesday as travel and entertainment shares surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to reopen the economy.The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap U.K. shares jumped as much as 1.4%, rising 0.6% by 10:11 a.m. in London after Johnson pledged to ease lockdown rules in stages over the next four months, including the possibility of international trips restarting as soon as May 17.The news brought relief for cyclical and domestically oriented companies that have been suffering during the past year of the pandemic as lockdowns have weighed on economic growth and consumer spending.“The news will be the light at the end of the tunnel for the services side of the economy, where the restrictions on close-contact industries have been devastating,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.EasyJet Plc was up as much as 12% after ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after Johnson outlined a roadmap for a return to air travel. TUI AG gained as much as 7.3% and Wizz Air Holdings Plc jumped as much as 5.9%. Ryanair Holdings Plc and British Airways owner IAG SA also rose.Retailer WH Smith Plc was up as much as 8.2%, while hotel and restaurant group owner Whitbread PLC climbed as much as 4.9%.“We are seeing a sharp acceleration in the reopening trade,” said Karim Moussalem, head of cash equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe in London. Within travel and leisure, “it’s pretty clear that some panic buying is occurring,” Moussalem said by phone.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unmarried couples separated by COVID travel ban seek ‘sweetheart’ exemption from Biden

    Some European countries allow unmarried couples to travel across borders to reunite. Advocates want a similar policy from Joe Biden.

  • Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack

    The complaint, which was filed on Monday in a federal court in the city of Pensacola, alleged that Saudi Arabia had known about the gunman being radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings. The Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."

  • NASA releases jaw-dropping video and audio from Mars, with an assist from AWS

    For the first time ever, NASA has captured video of a rover landing on the surface of Mars, plus audio of the wind whistling past it after the landing — and Amazon Web Services is playing a key role in making all those gigabytes of goodness available to the world. The stars of the show are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the hundreds of scientists and engineers supporting the mission to Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other institutions around the world. But the fact that thousands of images are being pumped out via NASA’s website with only a few… Read More

  • The Air Force Has Begun Sending the B-1 to the Boneyard

    The bomber is bound for an early retirement in the Arizona desert.

  • Scientists Just Changed the Rules of What You Can Do While You Sleep

    A new experiment shows it's possible to talk to dreaming people—and actually hear back.

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The Best Portable Table Saws

    These compact table saws easily go where the work is: outside, in the garage, or to the job site.

  • Boil Water Advisory? Here's Exactly What You Have to Do

    If your water is potentially contaminated, you must kill the germs before you drink it.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Bill Gates Wants Us to Eat 100% Synthetic Beef. He Has a Point.

    The billionaire says fake burgers could solve one of the world's biggest problems.

  • The Best Hydro Flasks for Staying Hydrated

    These seven bottles and accessories will keep your coffee hot and your water ice cold.

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics

  • Bad weather slows COVID-19 vaccination drive, but experts see clearer skies ahead

    They say that the second vaccine shot for COVID-19 is rougher than the first one — and we’re not just talking about the side effects. As a newly double-vaccinated member of the 65-and-older set, I can vouch for the claim that the side effects can be felt more acutely the second time around: Back in late January, my first Pfizer-BioNTech shot gave me nothing more than a sore arm. This week’s second shot gave me body aches the day after, as if I had been shoveling snow for hours. (Which, come to think of it, I was … a couple… Read More

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • Gina Carano: Mandalorian star accuses Disney and Lucasfilm of 'bullying'

    Former Mandalorian star hits back after being dropped from Star Wars series over controversial post.

  • Former Nazi camp guard arrives in Germany after removal from U.S.

    A former Nazi concentration camp guard who lived in the United States for over 60 years returned to Germany on Saturday after being expelled, a police spokesman said. U.S. Justice Department officials have named him as Friedrich Karl Berger, while Germany authorities refer to him only as Friedrich Karl B. A U.S. court last year ruled that Berger should be expelled after prosecutors in the northern German town of Celle opened an investigation into whether he was involved with the murder of prisoners at a satellite concentration camp of the Neuengamme network near Hamburg in 1945.