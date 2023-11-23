French residents helpless as floodwaters slowly recede

STORY: Days of heavy rains in early November have caused northern France's rivers to overflow and flooded houses and fields, prompting the evacuation of residents, with some having to be airlifted to safety.

Over 260 villages and towns, comprising at least 6,000 residences have been affected, according to authorities. While rivers have stopped overflowing in most parts, some areas remain underwater.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has promised it would cover, for six months, the relocation costs of residents of the 181 municipalities recognised as having been hit by a natural disaster. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has also urged insurers to act swiftly and "without nitpicking".