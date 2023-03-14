French retailer Casino selling down stake in Brazil's Assai

Logo of Casino in Nantes
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) -Casino on Tuesday launched a sale of shares in Brazilian supermarket chain Assai as the French supermarket operator presses on with cutting its debt.

Casino said it would be selling 12.9% of Assai's share capital, representing 174 million shares. The French company said the sale formed part of its previously announced plans to sell assets.

Based on Assai's closing share price of 16.69 Brazilian reais on March 13, the sale of the stake would be worth around 2.9 billion reais ($553 million).

Casino said the sale amount could be increased by up to 80 million common shares, representing an extra 5.9% of Assai's share capital.

Casino owns a 30.5% stake in Assai, according to the Brazilian firm's website.

It also controls Brazilian company Grupo Pao de Acucar and said this month that it would continue selling assets in Latin America this year.

Casino is also in exclusive talks to combine its French retail business with smaller food retailer Teract.

($1 = 5.2467 reais)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Personal Loan Mistakes You Don't Want to Make at a Time When Rates Are High

    There's a reason consumers are frequently drawn to personal loans. A personal loan lets you borrow money for any purpose, whereas other loan types tend to restrict you to a specific purchase. As of the end of 2022, U.S. consumers had a collective $222 billion in personal loan debt, according to data from TransUnion.

  • How Much of a Raise Should You Ask for To Balance Out Inflation?

    If you're seeking a pay raise this year to help balance out prolonged inflationary pressure, here's the good news: While inflation remains high, unemployment is historically low. This means employers...

  • Myanmar army kill more than 28 in monastery attack - insurgent group

    Insurgents says junta soldiers shelled the village before killing survivors hiding in a monastery.

  • Broker TP ICAP hikes dividend as annual profit surges on market volatility

    Trading platforms such as TP ICAP, which match buyers and sellers in the financial, energy and commodity markets, saw a revival in volumes and client activity levels last year as the Ukraine war and risks of a recession due to tightening monetary policies kept financial markets volatile. The London-listed firm reported full-year pretax profit of 113 million pounds ($137.40 million), compared with a profit of 24 million pounds last year.

  • Box bob explained: the chic, chin-skimming haircut that's back on trend

    The Box bob is the latest trim taking the world by storm. It is no secret that bob hairstyles are some of the most elegant and easy-to-manage hairdos out there, which is why this latest iteration has been welcomed into the hair world with open arms. A competitor of the ever-popular French bob, the box bob adds fullness to the hair, as well as beautifully framing the face, for a chic yet stand-out look.

  • Belarusian training grounds prepared to host additional forces

    Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has stated that the threat of a Russian ground invasion from the north is low, but tent camps for additional forces have been prepared at the training grounds in Belarus.

  • Execution delayed for Texas child killer who gouged out own eyes, ate one

    Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas, who killed his estranged wife and two children in 2004 and later gouged out his eyes and ate one, had his execution date delayed.

  • Turkey earthquake: UK team to assess building damage

    They are carrying out detailed assessments of why so many buildings collapsed.

  • Tiny data centre used to heat public swimming pool

    The heat generated by the small box of powerful computers is enough to heat the pool about 60% of the time.

  • China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

    China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19 in February.

  • Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind

    The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in its largest defense request in decades in order to meet the threat it perceives from China. The spending path would put the military's annual budget over the $1 trillion threshold in just a matter of years, its chief financial officer said Monday. The administration is asking Congress for $842 billion for the Pentagon in the 2024 budget year.

  • Ukraine: Objects of war become new normal in Kyiv scenery

    There are sandbags around the statues and anti-tank obstacles by the side of the streets, trenches in the nearby forests and land mine warnings in the woods. Signs painted on walls point to the nearest shelter, while air raid sirens occasionally wail across the city, which still sometimes comes under missile attack. Although many fled in the opening stages of the war, residents have gradually returned to their homes as Russian forces were pushed back from north of the city last year, and the conflict became centered mainly in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine making same mistakes as Confederacy in US Civil War | Opinion

    Orwell's "enemy of the moment" has a nuclear arsenal today, as do we. May Washington, NATO allies, Kiev and Moscow pull back from the brink.

  • Humans Are on Track to Achieve Immortality in 7 Years, Futurist Says

    Humans are on track to achieve immortality by 2030, says futurist Ray Kurzweil. Here's how we'll get there.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros