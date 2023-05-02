French rioters trying to ‘kill police’ injure 406 during May Day protests

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails at police. At least three officers caught light, with one sustaining serious burns - JB AUTISSIER/AVALON

Rioters intent on “killing a police officer” injured 406 during disturbances across France on May Day, the country’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

Gérald Darmanin blamed anarchists from the “Black Bloc” group for leading the violence on Monday.

They joined hundreds of thousands of others expressing their opposition to Emmanuel Macron’s decision to increase the pension age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote.

“The vast majority of protesters were peaceful, but in Paris, Lyon and – notably – Nantes, police officers came up against extremely violent thugs who had [two] objectives – to kill a police officer and to attack the property of others,” he said.

Mr Darmanin confirmed that 406 officers were injured and 291 people were arrested in connection with the rallies.

The worst attack was in eastern Paris, where Black Bloc agitators dressed in black, and wearing helmets, goggles, and balaclavas threw Molotov cocktails at police.

More than 400 officers were injured in the violent riots - AURELIEN MORISSARD/AP

At least three officers who were carrying heavy equipment, including tear gas cannisters, caught light, with one sustaining serious burns.

He was in intensive care on Tuesday, as Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into “attempted murder of a public official” – a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Around 2,000 Black Bloc rioters – some from European countries outside France – were seen at the forefront of the main Paris march, from République square to Nation square.

They threw bottles, bricks, paint pots and stolen building equipment at officers.

Riot police responded with baton charges, tear gas and water cannons.

Police responded to protesters with baton charges, tear gas and water cannons - AURELIEN MORISSARD/AP

Such scenes were replicated across the country, in cities including Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse.

Mr Darmanin’s words were supported by opposition MPs, including Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate in 2022 for the far-Right Rassemblement National (National Rally) party.

Ms Le Pen said: “We are no longer just facing violence, but attempts to murder the security forces.

“As for the ones that set apartment buildings on fire, they should be sent to the high criminal court.”

Organisers of the trade union-led May Day rallies claimed at least a million people were on the street, while the official figure was 780,000 nationally.

Opinion polls show at least 70% of the country is against the retirement reforms, which were pushed through via presidential decree – a move that was sanctioned by France’s constitutional council last month.

Despite the fierce opposition, Élisabeth Borne, Mr Macron’s prime minister, has pledged there will be no U-turns.