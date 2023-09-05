‘Getaway king’ bank robber gets special forces guard for court appearance

Redoine Faïd pictured in 2018 when he was recaptured after three months on the run - Interpol

France’s SAS has been dispatched to a courthouse during the trial of the country’s most notorious bank robber who fled jail in a helicopter in 2018, his second escape in five years.

France’s elite police force, GIGN, is responsible for ensuring Redoine Faïd, 51, dubbed “the getaway king” for his prison break skills, reaches the court from his cell south of Paris without vanishing during the seven-week trial.

Access to the courtroom is under special protection and mobile phone signals have been scrambled after a confidential police note warned of the “high risk” of the accused attempting to escape. According to BFMTV, some €250,000 has been spent on security measures and various decoy routes to the courthouse have been set up.

Already due to stay in jail until 2046 for previous convictions, Faïd faces life behind bars over his most daring escape to date.

On July 1, 2018, three accomplices took the pilot of a helicopter hostage at a small airfield, forcing him at gunpoint to fly to Réau prison, south-east of Paris, and to land in the main courtyard, which at the time lacked overhead protective nets.

File photo shows the helicopter hijacked for the prison break in 2018 - Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP

Wearing black clothes, hoods and police armbands, they used a disc grinder to cut a hole in the door leading to the visiting room, where Faïd was with his brother. He “calmly” walked out as the others created confusion by setting off smoke bombs before getting into the helicopter and forcing the pilot to take off.

At the time, Faïd was serving a 25-year sentence for his role in the murder of Aurélie Fouquet, a police officer shot during a botched attempt to attack a cash transport vehicle. He has always denied involvement in the killing.

Disguised himself in a niqab

He was caught three months later in a dawn raid at the home of a nephew’s girlfriend. Police had tracked Faïd down after a tip-off about an individual with a “masculine form” in a niqab, the full face-covering Muslim garment.

Appearing in a green jumper and shaven head, Faïd faces charges of “repeat escape by an organised gang” and “aircraft hijacking”.

Also in the dock are two alleged senior members of the Corsican mafia whom prosecutors say he enlisted to help him escape. One defendant who has a plea bargain for divulging information on Faïd’s Corsican links was hidden behind a screen.

The third member of the prison break commando has never been identified.

Inspired by Steve McQueen

Faïd has reportedly been fascinated with great prison escapes since childhood and is reportedly known to friends as Doc after the Doc McCoy character played by Steve McQueen in the 1972 prison break film The Getaway.

He has cited movie bad guys such as Tony Montana in Scarface as an inspiration and said he discovered his “calling” at the age of 12.

Police nicknamed him The Writer after a 2010 autobiography in which he claimed that he had given up bank robbing. He was arrested soon afterwards.

His reputation in the troubled suburbs rose further when he broke out of Sequedin jail in Lille in 2013 after taking four guards hostage and blowing open five doors before being caught a week later.

Since his second prison break, he has been kept in strict solitary confinement and only allowed out of his cell for an hour a day, and even then in handcuffs. He is regularly moved to different prisons.

Before the trial, his lawyer Marie Violleau said Faïd was “calm, combative” despite drastic security measures that mean he is handcuffed at all times.

The trial, which continues, is due to run until October 20.

