French school evacuated over bomb threat days after teacher stabbed to death

A school in northern France where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an apparent Islamist attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb threat.

Dozens of staff and pupils left the Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras around 10.30am after authorities said they received the bomb threat online.

A demining team is on site and all precautionary and safety measures are being taken until the site is cleared, it added.

The alert came as French schools were on Monday set to hold a minute of silence to commemorate French teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, who was stabbed to death at the school in an attack that also wounded three others.

Early lessons were cancelled in middle and high schools on Monday to allow teachers to discuss the attack and how to deal with it in front of pupils.

Despite the brief hiatus, “we will not allow terrorism to bring our country to a standstill”, said prime minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday, hours before President Emmanuel Macron was due to chair a new national security meeting.

A demining team is on site at the Gambetta-Carnot school in Arras - DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of staff and pupils left the school around 10.30am after authorities said they received a bomb threat online - DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie Dumont, a history and geography teacher at the school, said she had been “in a state of shock since Friday”. “We no longer live day by day, but hour by hour. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I’m dreading seeing my students again,” she told Le Monde.

“And then, soon, it will be the holidays, and the media tempo means that we will quickly be forgotten. I heard that the attacker was looking for a history teacher. Three years after the assassination of Samuel Paty, we say to ourselves that we are still targets,” she said.

Monday is the third anniversary of the killing of Paty, a teacher who was beheaded after a freedom of expression class discussing Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

The assailants in both murders share a background in Russia’s North Caucasus region.

Police have named Friday’s suspected perpetrator as Mohammed Moguchkov, 20. He was born in Russia’s predominantly Muslim North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia and reportedly arrived in France at the age of five.

He is said to have shouted “Allahu akbar!” (God is greatest) during the attack. Remanded in custody, he has not yet spoken, according to a police source.

Mr Moguchkov was already on a French terror watchlist and under electronic and physical surveillance by France’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI. His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.

In October 2020 Paty was beheaded by 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorov, a radicalised refugee born in Moscow to ethnic Chechen parents. Like Ingushetia, Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim republic in Russia’s Caucasus region.

Anzorov, who had come to France as a six-year-old, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Mr Macron has called on police to comb through their files of radicalised people who could be deported from France to make sure no-one has been overlooked.

He has told the interior minister to take a “special approach to young men between the ages of 16 and 25 from the Caucasus”, said the aide.

Friday’s killing has led to calls for tighter security at schools. The government has already put the country on high alert and deployed 7,000 troops.

More than 260 people have been killed in France since 2012 in Islamist attacks, prompting fierce debate over security and immigration.

On Monday, Yael Braun-Pivet, parliamentary speaker from Mr Macron’s Renaissance party, said that a draft immigration law should be voted through “by the end of the year”.

The bill provides that “people who are not integrated, who are radicalised, who swear ferocious hatred against the (French) republic... must indeed be able to be removed”, she told France 2.

