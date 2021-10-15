French schools hail teacher killed over Mohammed cartoon
France is holding a host of events to honour Samuel Paty
Actor and Director Clint Eastwood has been targeted by “cancel culture” on social media this week over a clip from a 1970s awards show.
The actor known for "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" spoke to Insider about his latest role and why The Brat Pack was a "media ploy."
The new trailer for the reboot will be released Saturday
The Dune curse lives on in Villeneuve's replication of Herbert's mistakes
Squid Game's breakout star is making bank.
Sonnenfeld says that the scene-stealing child star talked him out of his original, and much less emotionally-satisfying, ending.
JoJo Siwa revealed she has been dealing with an "extreme" situation amid her Disney Week performances with partner Jenna Johnson. The former "Dance Moms" star admitted she relied on Johnson to help her through it.
Becca Kufrin revealed the major contract demands she made before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.
The "Watermelon Sugar" 🍉 singer is bringing his "Love On Tour" back to Houston after Hurricane Nicholas forced him to postpone the show.
Michael Desmond/Amazon StudiosI’ll say this for Amazon’s soft reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer: it wastes no time letting viewers know what kind of show they’re in for. Perched atop a cliff with a pensive but disaffected look on her face, lead actress Madison Iseman speaks in perfect, self-serious monotone: “I’m sure you’re sitting there right now thinking you know who you are, who your friends are,” she says. “I thought I knew. I was wrong.”Screenwriter Kevin Williamson set the bar for
Miranda Lambert shared a series of sweet couple photos with her husband Brendan McLoughlin to Instagram on Thursday to mark his 30th birthday
There anything that bothers you about the movie?
After the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Hawkeye decided to give up his crime-fighting days. He's back for one last adventure in the upcoming Marvel miniseries titled 'Hawkeye.'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s love story needs to be a movie 🥺.View Entire Post ›
'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.
Read behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts about the horror franchise starring Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, and more, before the 2022 film comes.
Billie Eilish is the latest artist to take on the Bond theme mantle with "No Time to Die," joining a long list of legendary singers and musicians.
One fan joked that "Steve Harvey and his stylist [Elly Karamoh] are going crazy"
Dakota Johnson and her stylist Kate Young created another major fashion moment again in London, where Johnson attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter in a stunning nude, bejeweled Gucci dress.
The 37-year-old actress was totally naked in a few outtakes from the shoot. She credits the Tracy Anderson Method (and spinning) for keeping her fit and strong.